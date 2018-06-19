Old woman rides bicycle like a professional cyclist

news

A video of an old woman captured riding a bicycle is a reason for amazement. Her wrapper appeared no hindrance as she rode the bike like a professional cyclist.

The elder rode the two-wheeler unbothered as she was being recorded from a car which strolled next to her on a busy Akenzua road located in Benin, Edo State.

A lady who watched her from the vehicle wondered about where she was headed in her full African gear.

While a clip of the grandma riding a bike is nice to watch, the image of an impaired Ghanaian teacher as she took a class lesson is equally admirable.

Super human skills of armless teacher has made her #GhanaTrueHero

A viral picture of an armless Ghanaian teacher, Madam Enyonam, now referred to as a #GhanaTrueHero, has got Twitter users believing in themselves.

The woman who was captured writing with a marker has received the attention of admirers who were full of praise following a super human display that saw her scribbling a mathematical problem on a board.

Her show of commitment and passion for the teaching profession made her a good example for some Twitter users who used her for emphasis on how a disability shouldn't mean the end for one who is physically impaired.

Comments shared via the hashtag #GhanaTrueHero contained the emotions of her admirers.

Though not as knowledgeable as Madam Enyonam, a crippled man in Calabar, Cross River State, Effanga Francis Umoh, has chosen the path of hard work over crime as exhibited by his relationship with some market woman.