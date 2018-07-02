'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by friend

news

A blind faith in a bulletproof 'juju' has sent a young man Chinaka to an early grave. He was reportedly killed by his friend who helped him try out the 'odeshi' charm .

At the Ibezim Group Hospital and Maternity in Imo State, doctors confirmed the victim dead after he was taken to the health center in a bid to save him.

It was an unfortunate outcome for the deceased who reportedly gave the shooter permission to pull the trigger.

Chinaka appeared to have had too much faith in the potency of the charm which sadly failed him.

A Facebook profile Hon Chidi Onyeji Zanders confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

"Young man identified as chinaka,was shot dead by his friend at Umuozu Ugiri in Isiala Mbano while testing his Odeshi charm prepared by a native doctor.

"According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity Isiala Mbano.

"This boy went to a native doctor and prepared his charm, odeshi and asked his friend to fire a den gun on him. The friend obliged and boom,he went dead.

"The friend brought him to the hospital dead on arrival. The poor stupid friend is in police custody right now. This happened yesterday's evening," an FB post published yesterday reads.