'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by friend

'Juju' Malfunctions 'Odeshi' charm sadly the end for man shot dead by his friend

A man who was eager to try out a new 'odeshi' charm did not live long to confirm if it worked thanks to a friend who shot him.

  • Published:
'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by his friend play

Chinaza lays motionless on his back. He found out a bulletproof charm was not strong enough only after his death.

(Facebook/Hon Chidi Onyeji Zanders)
A blind faith in a bulletproof 'juju' has sent a young man Chinaka to an early grave. He was reportedly killed by his friend who helped him try out the 'odeshi' charm.

At the Ibezim Group Hospital and Maternity in Imo State, doctors confirmed the victim dead after he was taken to the health center in a bid to save him.

'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by his friend play

A person responsible for shooting dead the deceased is reportedly in police custody.

(Premium Times)

 

It was an unfortunate outcome for the deceased who reportedly gave the shooter permission to pull the trigger.

Chinaka appeared to have had too much faith in the potency of the charm which sadly failed him.

ALSO READ: Man's head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong

A Facebook profile Hon Chidi Onyeji Zanders confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

"Young man identified as chinaka,was shot dead by his friend at Umuozu Ugiri in Isiala Mbano while testing his Odeshi charm prepared by a native doctor.

"According to Doctor Ibezim Benjamin Chidi of Ibezim group hospital and maternity Isiala Mbano.

"This boy went to a native doctor and prepared his charm, odeshi and asked his friend to fire a den gun on him. The friend obliged and boom,he went dead.

"The friend brought him to the hospital dead on arrival. The poor stupid friend is in police custody right now. This happened yesterday's evening," an FB post published yesterday reads.

'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by his friend play

In Ghana, a native doctor treats wound sustained from a gunshot injury. His charm appeared to have failed him too.

(Gistmania)

 

A picture showing the corpse of the deceased revealed blood stains on his stomach.

