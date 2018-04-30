Home > Gist > Metro >

NYSC member runs mad in Enugu

God Have Mercy NYSC member runs mad in Enugu [Video]

A bright day in Enugu played host to the sight of a mentally unstable man believed to be a member of the NYSC.

  Published:
NYSC member believed to be mentally unstable was captured going through a refuse bin. play

A video has captured a man believed to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who reportedly got mad in Enugu State.

In a footage shared on IG on Monday, April 30, 2018, the youth who wore a NYSC uniform, was seen rummaging through a refuse bin.

play NYSC member runs mad in Enugu (Time Of Gist)

 

His carefree attitude concerning his sagging pants appear an indication that all is not well.

Just In: Enugu State corps member allegedly runs mad at New Haven, Enugu

A cap and T-shirt worn in opposite position was perhaps big proof concerning a decline in his mental health.

Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Getting high has resulted in low moments for an unidentified man who reportedly went mad after ingesting doses of Tramadol in Lagos.

A man who overdosed on Tramadol was tied to a metal door after an erratic behaviour displayed in public. play Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos (Facebook)
 

The subject who appeared in his thirties was tied up in order to prevent him from going deep into a state of frenzy associated with the drug in-take.

Online news platform National Helm reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2018.

It was gathered that water and sips of Garri, played an important role in nursing the drug consumer who was tied by the wrist in a manner deserving of a thief.

A visit to the clinic proved to be the final resolve for concerned observers who reportedly took him to a General Hospital in the metropolis of Lagos.

Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos. play

ALSO READ: Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo

A consumption of intoxicants is a big headache in Nigeria.

Attractive cities  like Lagos, Jos and Abuja, have received attention for a high amount of use, with the latter taking a chief position in the minds of the populace.

