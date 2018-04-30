NYSC member runs mad in Enugu

news

A video has captured a man believed to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who reportedly got mad in Enugu State.

In a footage shared on IG on Monday, April 30, 2018, the youth who wore a NYSC uniform, was seen rummaging through a refuse bin.

His carefree attitude concerning his sagging pants appear an indication that all is not well.

A cap and T-shirt worn in opposite position was perhaps big proof concerning a decline in his mental health.

Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Getting high has resulted in low moments for an unidentified man who reportedly went mad after ingesting doses of Tramadol in Lagos.

The subject who appeared in his thirties was tied up in order to prevent him from going deep into a state of frenzy associated with the drug in-take.

Online news platform National Helm reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2018.

It was gathered that water and sips of Garri, played an important role in nursing the drug consumer who was tied by the wrist in a manner deserving of a thief.

A visit to the clinic proved to be the final resolve for concerned observers who reportedly took him to a General Hospital in the metropolis of Lagos.

A consumption of intoxicants is a big headache in Nigeria.

Attractive cities like Lagos, Jos and Abuja, have received attention for a high amount of use, with the latter taking a chief position in the minds of the populace.