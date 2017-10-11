Nurse sells 5-yr-old boy to couple for N15,000 in Kano

The Police Command in Kano says it has arrested a couple and a nurse for buying a five-year-old boy.

DSP Magaji Majiya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects in Kano on Wednesday.

Majiya said that the suspects were apprehended on Oct. 10 following a tip off by one Hajiya Fatima who offered to sell her baby in order to plot for the suspects arrest.

“We received information from Hajiya Fatima that someone wants to buy her baby. So we told her to tell them she has agreed to sell the boy.

“The suspects bought the baby at the rate of N15,000 and paid N13,000 as part payment.”

The PPRO said that one of the suspect, Itopam Pious, who claimed to be a nurse at ECWA Eye Hospital Kano, was arrested while trying to confiscate the baby from his mother.

According to him, the nurse intended to buy the baby for a couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Bob-manuel, who came to Kano from Rivers State to adopt a baby because they were married for 12-years without a child.

Majiya added that the nurse confessed to have committed the offence, while the couple denied the offence.

He said that investigation is still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

“The couple told the Police that the nurse was deceiving them, that they came to Kano orphanage home with all their supporting documents to adopt a child legitimately and that they don’t know Hajiya Fatima,” Majiya said.