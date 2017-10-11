Home > Gist > Metro >

Nurse sells 5-yr-old boy to couple for N15,000 in Kano

Impossible Nurse sells 5-yr-old boy to couple for N15,000 in Kano

Majiya said that the suspects were apprehended on Oct. 10 following a tip off by one Hajiya Fatima who offered to sell her baby in order to plot for the suspects arrest.

  • Published:
The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects play

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Kano says it has arrested a couple and a nurse for buying a five-year-old boy.

DSP Magaji Majiya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects in Kano on Wednesday.

Majiya said that the suspects were apprehended on Oct. 10 following a tip off by one Hajiya Fatima who offered to sell her baby in order to plot for the suspects arrest.

“We received information from Hajiya Fatima that someone wants to buy her baby. So we told her to tell them she has agreed to sell the boy.

“The suspects bought the baby at the rate of N15,000 and paid N13,000 as part payment.”

The PPRO said that one of the suspect, Itopam Pious, who claimed to be a nurse at ECWA Eye Hospital Kano, was arrested while trying to confiscate the baby from his mother.

According to him, the nurse intended to buy the baby for a couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Bob-manuel, who came to Kano from Rivers State to adopt a baby because they were married for 12-years without a child.

Majiya added that the nurse confessed to have committed the offence, while the couple denied the offence.

He said that investigation is still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

The couple told the Police that the nurse was deceiving them, that they came to Kano orphanage home with all their supporting documents to adopt a child legitimately and that they don’t know Hajiya Fatima,” Majiya said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
2 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
3 Wonder Working God Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle...bullet

Related Articles

Wicked Soul Midwife arrested for exchanging newborn baby with dead one (Video)
Lagos, Nigeria You have to admire the winner psyche in this city
Illegal Business Woman docked over alleged sale of 4-months old baby
Hunger In The Land Woman who sold baby to buy half bag of rice arrested in Imo
Mother From Hell Woman sells 2-month-old baby to buy motorcycle
Lost Souls 3 women arraigned for alleged kidnapping
Shame Of A Nation 'My traffickers want to make me mad'- Italy-based Nigerian prostitute cries out [Video]
Open Confessions 'How Evans lured us into his kidnap gang' - Members

Metro

You can win a trip to Dubai in Spectranet's loyalty programme.
Spectranet 4G LTE Communication brand launches customer loyalty programme, winner to get trip to Dubai
Wakaa the Musical.
MTN Foundation Wakaa the musical celebrates Nigeria at 57 with help from organization
This man impregnated and infected his Kenyan lover
Killer On The Loose Kenyan lady curse out man who impregnated, infected her
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze 'Jacob that paid tithes still ended up as a slave in Egypt' - OAP