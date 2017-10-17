NSCDC :  Security arrests tricylist for snatching 15 cellphones from Maiduguri housewives

Home > Gist > Metro >

The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested a 24-year-old tricylist, Isah Ma’azu, for allegedly snatching 15 cell phones from housewives in Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the suspect was apprehended by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed him over to the Corps.

He said the suspect had swindled 15 cellphones and other valuable items from married women in the metropolis.

He explained that the suspect was disguising as an errand boy and going to the victims’ matrimonial homes under the pretext of delivering shopping or food items from their husbands.

“The suspect delivered exotic shopping menu like chicken, beef, fishery products, vegetables and other commodities to the victims, claiming that it was sent by their husbands."

“After delivering the items, the suspects would ask the woman to give him their phone so that he would call the husband."

“Eventually, the suspect would run away with the phone,” he said, adding that the suspect had applied the same tricks to defraud housewives of valuables items such as electronics and household appliances.

The commandant said luck ran out of the suspect when he went to a house while the head of the household was around, adding that the husband alerted vigilance group members in the area.

The Commandant disclosed that the command recovered cellphones,  electric generator, a television set and a satellite receiver from the suspect.

