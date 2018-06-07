NSCDC officers discover lifeless body of pregnant woman in Ede

news

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday said it discovered the lifeless body of a pregnant woman along Gbongan-Ibadan expressway, Owode-Ede, Ede, Osun.

The corps Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said the lifeless body was discovered at about 7.30 a.m. during routine surveillance by officers and men.

Afolabi said officers on surveillance saw the corpse of the pregnant woman along Gbongan-Ibadan express way, beside a petrol station in Owode-Ede.

The spokesperson said “the identity of the woman is unknown, the cause of her death also unknown but all parts of her body are intact.

“However, we discovered that her face was swollen, with blood stains all over her face and we also discovered some bruises on her legs.”

He said the divisional officer of NSCDC at Owode-Ede had alerted health workers and the Divisional Police Officer of Ede North about the woman.

He added that the corpse had been taken to cottage General hospital mortuary in Ede.