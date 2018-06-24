Pulse.ng logo
Go
Notorious Trans-border robbers stash gun in motorcycle seats

Hardened Criminals Here's how armed robber have upgraded their operations

The video shared by Instablog9ja shows the motorcycles with operational Ak47 Rifle hidden under the Seat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officer play

Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officer

(41nbc )
News reports have revealed a new tactic employed by armed robbers to attack their victims.

This was discovered following the arrest of five deadly trans-border armed robbers notorious for operating along the Nigeria/Benin Republic border using motorcycles with weapons hidden under the seats.

ALSO READ: Nigerians know that some police officers are armed robbers too

Instablog9ja reports that the suspects were arrested on Friday, June 22. 2018.

The suspects have been identified as Femi Adegbile, 29, from Ologuneru LGA Oyo state, John Ajayi, 41, Native of Benin Republic, Ajayi Kamoru, 47, Native of Benin Republic, Emil Goduo, 34, Native of Benin Republic and Saheed Shosanya, 27, Native of Odeda LGA Ogun State.

Watch the video clips below, swipe for more:

Five Deadly Trans-Border Armed robbers Operating Along Nigeria/BENIN Republic Border On Motorcycles with AK47 Rifles hidden under the Motorcycle Seat Have Been Arrested. . . They were arrested on June 22, 2018. The suspects are: Femi Adegbile 29yrs From Ologuneru LGA Oyo state, John Ajayi 41yrs Native of Benin republic, Ajayi Kamoru 47yrs Native of Benin republic, Emil Goduo 34yrs Native of Benin Republic and Saheed Shosanya 27yrs Native of Odeda LGA Ogun State. . . A blue Motorcycles with their Operational Ak47 Rifle hidden under the Seat, as Shown by the video, was recovered together with the Ak47 Rifle and 2 Magazines fully loaded with 60 rounds of live Ammunition. . . Suspects confessed to Multiple Car Snatchings and Many Armed Robberies along the Nigeria/Benin Border while disguising as Normal Okada Riders

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The bike was reportedly recovered during the arrest as well as the Ak47 rifle and 2 fully loaded magazines with 60 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the reports, the suspects reportedly confessed to multiple car snatchings and many robbery operations along the Nigeria/Benin Border.

Robbery suspect exposes mode of operation following arrest

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, have apprehended a 20-year-old man for robbing stranded motorists around the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect identified as Rilwan Wasiu, who hails from Oyo state, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at about 10 p.m while beating his girlfriend at Adeniji Adele under bridge.

According to the reports, the operatives saw Wasiu beating his girlfriend late at night by the side of the road.

When the officers stopped to intervene in the dispute, a toy gun fell off his body.

Rilwan Wasiu play

The suspect, Rilwan Wasiu

(instagram)

 

ALSO READLagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns

Wasiu reportedly attempted to flee the scene as soon as the toy gun was spotted by the operatives, but he was immediately apprehended and taken to the RRS Headquarters.

Upon further interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is one of a three-man robbery team who attacks stranded motorists and passers-by.

Wasiu added that his two gang members include Salami and Sakiru who reportedly operate at night after working as bus conductors during the day.

