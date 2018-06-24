Notorious Trans-border robbers stash gun in motorcycle seats

news

News reports have revealed a new tactic employed by armed robbers to attack their victims.

This was discovered following the arrest of five deadly trans-border armed robbers notorious for operating along the Nigeria/Benin Republic border using motorcycles with weapons hidden under the seats.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspects were arrested on Friday, June 22. 2018.

The suspects have been identified as Femi Adegbile, 29, from Ologuneru LGA Oyo state, John Ajayi, 41, Native of Benin Republic, Ajayi Kamoru, 47, Native of Benin Republic, Emil Goduo, 34, Native of Benin Republic and Saheed Shosanya, 27, Native of Odeda LGA Ogun State.

The video shared by Instablog9ja shows the motorcycles with operational Ak47 Rifle hidden under the Seat.

The bike was reportedly recovered during the arrest as well as the Ak47 rifle and 2 fully loaded magazines with 60 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the reports, the suspects reportedly confessed to multiple car snatchings and many robbery operations along the Nigeria/Benin Border.

Robbery suspect exposes mode of operation following arrest

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, have apprehended a 20-year-old man for robbing stranded motorists around the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect identified as Rilwan Wasiu, who hails from Oyo state, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at about 10 p.m while beating his girlfriend at Adeniji Adele under bridge.

According to the reports, the operatives saw Wasiu beating his girlfriend late at night by the side of the road.

When the officers stopped to intervene in the dispute, a toy gun fell off his body.

Wasiu reportedly attempted to flee the scene as soon as the toy gun was spotted by the operatives, but he was immediately apprehended and taken to the RRS Headquarters.

Upon further interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is one of a three-man robbery team who attacks stranded motorists and passers-by .

Wasiu added that his two gang members include Salami and Sakiru who reportedly operate at night after working as bus conductors during the day.