Spartacus inspired cultist nabbed in Ogun

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a ruthless cultist who was reportedly inspired by Thracian slave and gladiator, Spartacus, on Monday, March 12, 2018.

According to the reports, the dreaded cultist who modelled his life according to Spartacus went by the title of ‘butcher’ in the Aye Confraternity.

Instablo9ja reports that the 23-year old, who had been on the most wanted list of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) since January 2018, revealed that at least nine persons have been killed under his "no mercy" principles.

He added that whoever he marked to kill was never spared of his axe.

Speaking with CrimePuzzle, Spartacus also revealed how he got the name he inscribed on his neck.

He said that Spartacus is the title of a movie he watched over and over again and was inspired by the major actor in the film, to the point that anyone he felt like axing, nothing ever changed his decision.

Police arrest 100 cult members in Ikorodu

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested about 100 members of the dreaded Badoo Cult gang that has been terrorizing residents of the Ikorodu area in the past one year.

In a statement by the command spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the raid on black spots in the area was coordinated by the Command in conjunction with Odua Peoples’ Congress [OPC], led by Chief Gani Adams, the Onyabo Vigilante group and other local vigilantes in the Ikorodu axis where the alleged suspects were arrested.

The operation which started in the early hours of Saturday, July 1, 2017, witnessed the movement of a combined team of police officers drawn from Lagos Command, Rapid Response Squad [RRS], and the Ikorodu Police Division led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Imohimi Edgal.

They were joined by some security support groups in Ikorodu in combing streets after streets arresting the suspects.

The team was said to have raided some identified black spots in areas like Ibeshe, Itamaga, Ijede, Ipakodo and other areas and arrested the suspects for questioning.

However, some residents of the Ikorodu area have questioned the police's action with some saying many of those arrested could not be the real Badoo members as they were picked at random during the raid.

A resident who did not want his name mentioned, told Pulse that the raid was just a front to convince the people that the police are working.

"The statement by the police that they have arrested Badoo members is a pure lie. Where did they comb? Which black spot did they raid? I live in Ikorodu, Ibeshe to be precise. They just came to the area and started arresting anyone in sight.

"Would the Badoo members be walking around waiting to be arrested? A friend of mine sent his younger brother to withdraw some money at a nearby ATM and the poor boy was arrested.

"When my friend went to the station, he was told to pay N50,000 to bail the boy. Where have the police been for one year now that the Badoo gang has been killing people at will? Is it now that they realize that the gang exists?"

However, the police have stated that the suspects would be screened and anyone found to be innocent would be freed without any money exchanging hands.

