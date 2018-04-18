No nonsense Makerere University sends horny lecturer packing

news

Uganda's Makerere University has suspended a male staff, Edward Kisuze, following an allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by a student.

Kisuze, who is a Senior Administrative Assistant at the institution, reportedly assaulted the victim, Rachel Njeri, on Friday, April 13, 2018, when she had visited the school to accept her transcript as well as a recommendation letter.

According to many reports, Njeri's experience saw her abuser fondle her breast.

This was detailed in a letter which prompted a stern reaction from Vice-Chancellor William Bazeyo, who recommended that Kisuze hands off official duties for the time-being.

“I hereby suspend you from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into the matter.

"You are strongly advised to desist from any access to the senate building premises and interactions with students of Makerere University until investigations are completed," a statement contained in a letter signed by Bazero revealed.

ALSO READ: Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her

University staff 'fell in love' with Rachel Njeri at first meeting

Having initially experienced rejection upon a visit to Makerere University for her transcript, Rachel Njeri quickly became a delight for staff Edward Kisuze, who professed love for her.

He seemed unable to contain his excitement following Njeri's second visit to his office identified as Room 507.

"When I got into the room, the staff told me to wait five minutes so they could see if my transcript had been worked on.

"Fortunately, my transcripts were certified and handed to me.

"As I was looking through them, the man who had given them to me turned out to be so inhumane.

"I tried to resist his actions but he was stronger than I was. He grabbed me and threw me on the cabinet files at the corner," writes Njeri.

Kisuze's urges saw him to strip the student down to her underpants.

This was confirmed in a picture she took while with her abuser who failed to abort the assault despite strong resistance from the student.