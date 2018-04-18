Home > Gist > Metro >

No nonsense Makerere University sends horny lecturer packing

No Time Makerere University sends lecturer packing for sucking student's breast

A picture shows a Makerere University female graduate stripped down to her underpants while a staff abused her sexually.

  • Published:
Edward Kisuze is believed to have sexually abused a Makerere University female graduate. play

Edward Kisuze is believed to have sexually abused a Makerere University female graduate.

(The Pearl Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uganda's Makerere University has suspended a male staff, Edward Kisuze, following an allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by a student.

Kisuze, who is a Senior Administrative Assistant at the institution, reportedly assaulted the victim, Rachel Njeri, on Friday, April 13, 2018, when she had visited the school to accept her transcript as well as a recommendation letter.

According to many reports, Njeri's experience saw her abuser fondle her breast.

This was detailed in a letter which prompted a stern reaction from Vice-Chancellor William Bazeyo, who recommended that Kisuze hands off official duties for the time-being.

play Makerere University sends lecturer packing for sucking student's breast (The Pearl Times)

“I hereby suspend you from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into the matter.

"You are strongly advised to desist from any access to the senate building premises and interactions with students of Makerere University until investigations are completed," a statement contained in a letter signed by Bazero revealed.

ALSO READ: Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her

University staff 'fell in love' with Rachel Njeri at first meeting

Having initially experienced rejection upon a visit to Makerere University for her transcript, Rachel Njeri quickly became a delight for staff Edward Kisuze, who professed love for her.

He seemed unable to contain his excitement following Njeri's second visit to his office identified as Room 507.

A note written by Rachel Njeri contains details of her experience with the university staff, Edward Kisuze. play

A note written by Rachel Njeri contains details of her experience with the university staff, Edward Kisuze.

(The Star Kenya)

"When I got into the room, the staff told me to wait five minutes so they could see if my transcript had been worked on.

"Fortunately, my transcripts were certified and handed to me.

"As I was looking through them, the man who had given them to me turned out to be so inhumane.

"I tried to resist his actions but he was stronger than I was. He grabbed me and threw me on the cabinet files at the corner," writes Njeri.

Kisuze's urges saw him to strip the student down to her underpants.

This was confirmed in a picture she took while with her abuser who failed to abort the assault despite strong resistance from the student.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Unholy Secret Blood sisters threaten to release Reverend Sister's sex tape
Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, dies
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
Sexual Harassment Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs
Good For Nothing Watch lady confront young man she filmed sexually harassing her
Dismissed Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her
Sexual Harassment Vlogger shares sexual harassment experience with varsity lecturer [Video]

Metro

A man who reportedly used a magical ring to have sex with a housemaid has been apprehended by the police.
'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant
A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
26-year-old Rilwan Adedigba defrauded an American woman, Zen Cariboso, of $1,100 (N176000) through an online love scam
In Florida Nigerian Microsoft engineer arrested on cyber theft charge
The deceased, Samuel Oriloye
Tragic End 22-yr-old Nigerian man killed in auto crash in the US