Nigerians roast Australian Imam on social media for fraud allegation

Nigerian Twitter users criticized Imam Tawhidi for his assumption which seemed to have tagged the country as a home of fraud.

Nigerians on Twitter have taken to the social media site to criticize an Australian Muslim scholar, Imam Tawhidi, who seemed to have tagged their country as a home of fraudsters.

The cleric, a thought leader known for his strong stance against extremism had taken to his Twitter on Monday, February 5, 2018, to express his experience in the hand of an individual who he suggested had plans to defraud him of money.

 

His Nigerian critics however objected to his perceived condescending comment assuming that the person that had reportedly tried to rip him off was their countryman.

Tawhidi, who is considered an emissary of peace was bashed for concluding on the identity of the culprit based on an assumption.

The reproachful Twitter users condemned the Imam for his suggestive comment which placed Nigerians in a pool of folks who naturally patronize fraud.

 

Some were quick to point that the people of the country have equally been impersonated - a reference to a white man named Michael Neu who was arrested and charged with 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering by sending e-mails to people.

He reportedly claimed to be a Nigerian Prince.

