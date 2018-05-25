Nigerians mock man who died from drug overdose

news

An Instagram post expressing grief over the passing of a drug user, Mike, has failed to inspire nice responses from Nigerians who commented about the death .

A man named Wale Curtis shared a story about the deceased who died following a drug overdose but the reaction of some IG followers is perhaps the opposite of what he expected.

Comments captured via Instablog9ja's IG on Friday, May 25, 2018, blamed the deceased rather than show concern over his passing.

"Overdose on drugs. I wish I could help,but I had no idea of what to do," Curtis wrote out texts expressing sadness of the loss but here is how some Nigerians feel.

"Because they hail you and call you a cat with 9 lives, you decide not to apply caution. Until... Rest in Pills," - rhynedee_

"Apparently he has gone to meet the Most High in heaven Issa highness something," - iamelfideojnr

"Some will still see this and say "The guy is still a learner, that's why" #SayNoToDrug," - vanchizzy

The attitude corresponds with various cases of excess drug use which has led to the deaths of many Nigerian youths.

Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine

The BBC's "Africa Eye" explored the wide use of codeine in Nigeria following a visit to a rehab center located in the northern part of the country.

This was captured in its video report titled "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

The clip introduced individuals who have lost the power of self control due to an addiction to the drug substance often patronised by youths.

A party or hangout is never complete without the presence of the savage guest, codeine.

The hazardous effect on people who have fallen hard to an uncontrolled use of the intoxicant is perhaps why some were resigned to shackles as can be seen in the BBC documentary.

A common use of codeine in Nigeria will have found better justification if everyone was dealing with a daily cough problem but that is evidently not the case.

Though not specifically addressing the problem in Nigeria, American rapper, J Cole, who was hosted at a Lagos-held concert on Friday, April 27, 2018, called for caution in his recently released album, "KOD", while local musicians took a point-of-view bothering on amusement.