Nigerian thanks God after surviving gas explosion

A Nigerian lady, Owolabi Olabisi Mojereola, who experienced a nasty gas explosion in the year 2014, has given thanks via Facebook.

Her post shared on Sunday, May 13, 2018, expressed thanks to God after surviving the life threatening incident.

A picture of Mojereola revealed her with visible body scars which came about as a result of the gas explosion.

An inspection of the arm of the victim severe burns to her arm and face.

Owolabi Olabisi Mojereola's experiences has inspired words of concern from social media friends who encouraged her in different notes.

Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children

A mother, Iya Adams, and four children have been reportedly killed by a house fire which resulted from a mosquito coil in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, saw neighbours of the deceased try unsuccessfully to put out a raging inferno which rendered by bodies badly burnt.

This was confirmed in a tweet by a Twitter user, Dan-Borno who added gory images of showing the victims in the dead state.

"VIEWER DESCRETION: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhin raji'un. FAMILY BURNT TO DEATH.

"Mother and her four kids burnt to death following midnight fire out- break from a burning mosquito coil in #Maiduguri.

"People should be sensitized on how to make use of mosquitor coils," Dan-Bornu expressed on the day of the event.