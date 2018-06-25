Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party

Tragic End Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London

Three teenagers have been arrested for the murder of the 15-year-old and have been taken to separate police stations for further questioning.

  • Published:
Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola play

Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola

(thesun)
A Nigerian teenager identified as Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola has been stabbed to death in a fight after a birthday party.

The ill-fated event took place at a community centre in east London.

According to The Sun, three teenagers have been arrested for the murder of the 15-year-old and have been taken to separate police stations for further questioning.

ALSO READ: 18-yr-old boy shot dead by gang in the UK

Jordan who was a drill rapper was found with knife wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Metro Police, a call from the centre in Romford on Saturday night, June 24, 2018, after a fight broke out following a mobbing by over 100 youths.

The Sun reports that Jordan is the youngest victim fatally stabbed in London this year. According to the reports, over 80 murder investigations have been launched in London in 2018 alone.

Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

A Nigerian teenager,  Israel Ogunsola, was on Wednesday, April 4, stabbed to death in  Hackney, north-east London.

After he was stabbed, the 18-year-old was said to have approached some officers in Link Street shortly before 8pm.

Efforts made by paramedics and staff from the London air ambulance in a bid to save the deceased had failed - he was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later.

Two teenagers have reportedly been arrested in connection to his death.

Nigerian teenager stabbed to dead stabbed to death in London play

 The 18-year-old victim, Israel Ogunsola

(The Cable)

 

The victim's father, Dele Ogunsola, said his son was just cycling to meet friends when the incident occurred.

Speaking to local newspaper EveningStandard, he described the deceased as an "academically brilliant" student of computer programming.

"My son was a well brought up boy who respected everyone and was liked by all and sundry," Dele said.

The bereaved father said his family has been living in London since 1985.

Dele added, "He (the victim) was thoughtful and joyous and had lots of friends. He went out on his bicycle and never came back. He was on his own as far as I know, maybe it was a robbery, the police have not told me.

"We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. He has an older brother and sister, he was the baby of the house. We are all heartbroken.

"The bloodshed must stop. London's streets are so dangerous. Young people are being slaughtered every day. If it means bringing back more stop and search, then so be it. We have to tackle this problem and the Government needs to do more."

ALSO READNigerian man stabbed to death by lover in India

Ogunsola's death comes 10 days after Abraham Badru, son of Dolapo Badru, a member of the House of Representatives, was shot dead in the United Kingdom.

Reports said no less than six Nigerians have been killed in London attacks in 2018 alone.

