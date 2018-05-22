news

One David Oyaele Audu, a Nigerian student schooling in Malaysia has been reported dead after being involved in a car crash at Jalan Semarak near Taman Semarah, today, Monday, May 21, 2018.

According to the reports, a 39-year-old woman was also involved in the accident after the deceased's vehicle crashed into hers but luckily survived the crash with minor injuries.

Instablog9ja reports that the accident occurred at about 8.15am, killing the male student of the President College in Kuala Lumpur on the spot after he suffered severe injuries to his head .

The reports revealed that the car belonging to the deceased skidded, hitting the road divider, somersaulting into the opposite lane and crashing into another car being driven by the injured woman.

The deceased was reportedly on his way back from a nightclub in Taman Semarak to Nilai town.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Female student dies in accident while returning from nightclub

A female student of the University of Lagos, lost her life alongside three others in a ghastly car accident while returning from a nightclub in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to an eyewitness, Ewatomilola, the deceased who were apparently drunk, were coming from a club in the early hours of the day when their vehicle which was on high speed, skidded off its lane to another, crashed into a billboard and in the process, killing all its occupants .

A check on the bodies of the victims by sympathizers revealed that the girl was a student of the university and must have gone to Ibadan to have fun with her male friends without the knowledge of her parents.

Read what Ewatomilola wrote on a social media platform about the incident:

"God have mercy... I met with this on my way to Abeokuta. This happened on Ring-Road, Mobil, Ibadan, at exactly 1 am this morning.

Four people in the car, three guys, and a lady. One of the guys just got back from Dubai (check the plate number of the car) last week and that was what prompted their outing.

They were coming back from a club and their car jumped to the other lane at a high speed and hit a big iron billboard.

The lady is a student of UniLag. Her family is yet to know she's late. They all died, nobody survived.”

“The most painful thing is the lady who lost her life. All the way from UniLag. Ladies' love for money and material things these days is something.”

May their souls rest in peace.