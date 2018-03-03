Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man wins the longest reading marathon Guinness Record

Guinness World Record Olubayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks the longest reading marathon record

Bayode set a record at exactly 3:30 on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the YouRead library, Yaba.

Olawunmi Bayode is attempting to break a Guinness World Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category play

Olawunmi Bayode is attempting to break a Guinness World Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category

(Olawunmi Bayode)
Olawunmi Bayode has broken the Guinness World Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category.

Bayode set a record at exactly 3:30 on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the YouRead library, Yaba.

Nigerian man to set new Guinness World Record for 'The Longest Reading Marathon' play

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi

 

The father of three began reading at 1:30 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018 and has set a record of 150hours, a total of 5 days beating Nepali Deepak Sharma's record of 113 hours 15 minutes in 2008.

Nigerian Record Holders

Nigerians have been on a trailblazing course in the last few years and have snatched for themselves some pretty sweet records on the World Guinness Book of Record list.

You would recall that Joshua Marcus Usoro aka Jason formerly 9jason attempted to break a world record for longest dance marathon by an individual in 2017.

9Jason is 26-year-old graduate of Covenant university with BSc in Management Information System

In a similar development, DJ Obi also broken the  Guinness World Record for Longest DJ Set. The ten-day set which began from 10 p.m, June 22nd, ran through 10 p.m. on July 1st, 2016.

The former record for Longest DJ Set was 200 hours and was set on November 19, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland.

DJ Obi made history with a continuous 240 hour, and went past the 200-hour mark at Sao Café located in Lekki Phase One.

These are only two of many others who have strived for excellence in their areas and reached it.

Big congrats to our dreamers.

