Nigerian man nabbed with forged passports at Indian Airport

A Nigerian man has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to use the passport of an Ivorien to travel in India.

LindaIkejiblog reports that the Nigerian man tried using a passport with forged details at Delhi airport when he was arrested by the police on January 11, 2018.

It was further reported that when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff of the airport observed the passenger roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3, he was intercepted for questioning.

Upon questioning, the Nigerian man allegedly produced a passport in the name of Kouadio Bertin, PP No. 17AL9582 (Cote D Ivories) and a ticket of flight No. ET 689 (STD 1120 hrs) bound for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

After further examination of the passport, the security officials discovered that the photo affixed on the passport did not match with the face of the Nigerian.

More revelation

After his arrest, the Nigerian was taken to random baggage checking point for thorough checking of his baggage.

During the check, a Nigerian Passport with No.A07200890 in the name of Charles Johnson Oka was recovered from the pocket of one of his the trousers that was kept in his registered baggage.

After thorough examination by immigration officers, the Nigerian Passport in the name of Charles Johnson Oka was found to be a forged passport while the Ivorien Passport in the name of Kouadio Bertin was also fake.