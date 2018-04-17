Home > Gist > Metro >

Head-on collision kills 22-yr-old Nigerian man in the US

According to the police, Oriloye appeared to have been driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Glenn Dale Boulevard.

  • Published:
The deceased, Samuel Oriloye play

The deceased, Samuel Oriloye

(instagram)
News reports have revealed the death of a Nigerian man who died in a head-on auto crash in Glenn Dale, West Virginia, early Monday morning, April 16, 2018.

Prince George’s County police revealed that the deceased identified as Samuel Oriloye, from Lanham, died after a head-on crash with another vehicle on Glenn Dale Boulevard near Bell Station Road at about 1:35 a.m.

ALSO READ: Baby, 6 others die in multiple car accident

Local news station, WTOP reports that police officers arrived the scene of the accident and found a two-vehicle crash with one of the cars on fire.

As of the time of the report, the police had yet to ascertain why the deceased crossed into the oncoming traffic.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene while the other second driver sustained seemingly minor injuries.

Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to wedding

A Nigerian man was also killed in an auto crash while on his way to prepare for his wedding.

The shocking tale along with a photocollage of pre-wedding photos, was shared by a friend of the devastated bride, on social media.

The deceased, Mopmi Samsonwho was set to wed his heartthrob on Saturday, March 31, was killed in an accident on Friday, March 24, 2018, while on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

ALSO READ: Faulty brake kills man in Ogun

Pre-wedding photos of the deceased and his bride to be as well as a photo of his crushed vehicle play

Pre-wedding photos of the deceased and his bride to be as well as a photo of his crushed vehicle

(instagram)

 

Samson was set to wed his fiancée, Pheobe Masoyi, at Winners Chapel on Saturday, in Bauchi State.

May his soul rest in peace as God grants his fiancée and family, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

