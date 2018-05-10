Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in California

Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in California

The girls were leaving a home where they were Airbnb guests when a neighbour called the police saying that she saw three black women stealing stuff.

  • Published:
One of the girls accused of stealing. play

One of the girls accused of stealing.

(OkayPlayer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian lady, Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan, Bob Marley’s grand-daughter, Donisha Prendergast and their friend, Kells Fyffe-Marshall have been accused of stealing in Rialto, California.

According to OkayPlayer, the trio were leaving a home where they were Airbnb guests when a neighbour called the police saying that she saw three black women stealing stuff.

ABC 7 also reports that one of the guests, Fyffe-Marshall said on her Facebook page that they were surrounded by policemen.

She said that an officer accused them of lying while a helicopter hovered over them.

Postby

 

The three girls also threatened to sue the Rialto Police Department.

Police denies

The Rialto Police Department said that the three women were not harassed in anyway.

Rialto police Lt. Dean Hardin said "We didn't detain anybody, we didn't put anyone in handcuffs, we didn't point any weapons at anybody.

"We actually allowed them pretty free movement about the scene, so it's a pretty mild response to a situation."

Hardin also revealed that it is standard police procedure for a helicopter to be on the scene during such incidents, ABC7 reports.

Also OkayPlayer said Captain William Wilson of the Rialto Police Department announced that “It was a very low-key contact.”

“Nobody had their hands up in the air. There was no guns pointed. Nobody was put on the curb,” he added.

The girls were rude

The Airbnb homeowner where the girls lodged said that the incident would have been avoided.

According to ABC7, she said "If the kids had simply smiled at (my neighbor) and waved back and acknowledged her and said, 'We're just Airbnb guests checking out,' none of this would have ever happened.

"But instead, they were rude, unkind, not polite."

The Rialto police boss also said "Somebody who's part of neighborhood watch was vigilant, and they reported something that they felt was out of the ordinary. They saw something, they reported something, and the person reporting it is now receiving threats. And our department is receiving, across social media platforms, including the media, ridicule, and, frankly, it's not fair.”

Starbucks saga

Starbucks recently came under fire after shocking footage emerged of two black men being arrested after trying to use the restroom.

Starbucks' CEO was forced to apologize after a video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia location of the coffee chain went viral.

Employees called the police after the men refused to leave the Starbucks after asking to use the restroom without having purchased any drinks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 "007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a moviebullet
2 Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills himbullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

Not Again! Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack, rob passengers enroute Kaduna
Alizee Rally in memory of late singer moved to husband's trial date on May 8
Too Sad Young girl's head crushed by tipper [Graphic photos]
Sharp Guy Nigerian man arrested for duping Chinese partner, stealing shoes worth millions
Bad Rep Chicago police arrest 3 Nigerian men with fake documents, $53k cash, stolen Maserati
Strong Bond Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer
Life Of Problem Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke

Metro

Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
A former staff of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has experienced a troubling post-retirement.
Life Of Problem Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke
Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… -University to female students
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly