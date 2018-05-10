Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in California

news

A Nigerian lady, Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan, Bob Marley’s grand-daughter, Donisha Prendergast and their friend, Kells Fyffe-Marshall have been accused of stealing in Rialto, California.

According to OkayPlayer, the trio were leaving a home where they were Airbnb guests when a neighbour called the police saying that she saw three black women stealing stuff.

ABC 7 also reports that one of the guests, Fyffe-Marshall said on her Facebook page that they were surrounded by policemen.

She said that an officer accused them of lying while a helicopter hovered over them.

The three girls also threatened to sue the Rialto Police Department.

Police denies

The Rialto Police Department said that the three women were not harassed in anyway.

Rialto police Lt. Dean Hardin said "We didn't detain anybody, we didn't put anyone in handcuffs, we didn't point any weapons at anybody.

"We actually allowed them pretty free movement about the scene, so it's a pretty mild response to a situation."

Hardin also revealed that it is standard police procedure for a helicopter to be on the scene during such incidents, ABC7 reports.

Also OkayPlayer said Captain William Wilson of the Rialto Police Department announced that “It was a very low-key contact.”

“Nobody had their hands up in the air. There was no guns pointed. Nobody was put on the curb,” he added.

The girls were rude

The Airbnb homeowner where the girls lodged said that the incident would have been avoided.

According to ABC7, she said "If the kids had simply smiled at (my neighbor) and waved back and acknowledged her and said, 'We're just Airbnb guests checking out,' none of this would have ever happened.

"But instead, they were rude, unkind, not polite."

The Rialto police boss also said "Somebody who's part of neighborhood watch was vigilant, and they reported something that they felt was out of the ordinary. They saw something, they reported something, and the person reporting it is now receiving threats. And our department is receiving, across social media platforms, including the media, ridicule, and, frankly, it's not fair.”

Starbucks saga

Starbucks recently came under fire after shocking footage emerged of two black men being arrested after trying to use the restroom.

Starbucks' CEO was forced to apologize after a video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia location of the coffee chain went viral.

Employees called the police after the men refused to leave the Starbucks after asking to use the restroom without having purchased any drinks.