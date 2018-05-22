Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police

news

Christopher Omoike, a 36-year-old man from Nigeria, has been killed while trying to prevent police arrest.

A Channels TV report confirmed that he died after jumping from the 9th floor of a building in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It was gathered that Omoike had earlier assaulted his South African girlfriend who reportedly filed a report with the police.

“We were told that the previous night, he (Omoike) had been very worried because he was having challenges with the (Nigerian) lady that had a baby for him and seized her phone.

“On the basis of this, the roommate, Oscar, as part of his testimony, took her to the police station to make a report about the fact that she was battered… and based on this, the police were invited," Godwin Adama, Nigeria's Consul General in South Africa told Channels.

London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo

Policemen in the south-east of London, England have launched an investigation into the murder of a Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, who was murdered in Chislehurst, Kent.

The Evening Standard News confirmed that the deceased died in a fight which occurred at Empress Drive, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, but his killers are yet to be identified.

Police are looking to indulge in the assistance of the witnesses in a bid to uncover those responsible for the death of the teen who died at a hospital a day after the attack.

"We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on Tuesday evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

"A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place," says Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright.

While the law enforcement officers are working on apprehending those connecting with the murder, the family are the victim Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, are dealing with the loss in an angry way.

A Twitter user, identified as Femo of London, who described himself as a cousin to the deceased has lamented the passing of the latter.

He expressed his grief in a series of tweets, while intensely hoping that the murders are arrested.