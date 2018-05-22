Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police

James Bond Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg

A Nigerian man jumped to his death while trying to escape from policemen in South Africa. The deceased reportedly battered girlfriend prior to this.

  • Published:
Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg. play

A Nigerian man alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend died while trying to escape from the police.

(Somtribune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Christopher Omoike, a 36-year-old man from Nigeria, has been killed while trying to prevent police arrest.

A Channels TV report confirmed that he died after jumping from the 9th floor of a building in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Two South African policemen have been remanded in prison for the death of a Nigerian man, Ebuka Okori. play Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg (Press)

 

It was gathered that Omoike had earlier assaulted his South African girlfriend who reportedly filed a report with the police.

“We were told that the previous night, he (Omoike) had been very worried because he was having challenges with the (Nigerian) lady that had a baby for him and seized her phone.

“On the basis of this, the roommate, Oscar, as part of his testimony, took her to the police station to make a report about the fact that she was battered… and based on this, the police were invited," Godwin Adama, Nigeria's Consul General in South Africa told Channels.

ALSO READ: South African policemen jailed over death of Nigerian

London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo

Policemen in the south-east of London, England have launched an investigation into the murder of a Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, who was murdered in Chislehurst, Kent.

The Evening Standard News confirmed that the deceased died in a fight which occurred at Empress Drive, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, but his killers are yet to be identified.

Police are looking to indulge in the assistance of the witnesses in a bid to uncover those responsible for the death of the teen who died at a hospital a day after the attack.

London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo play

The scene of the attack on the Nigerian teenager is located in Empress Drive, located in Chislehurst, Kent.

(Press)

 

"We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on Tuesday evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

"A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place," says Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright.

While the law enforcement officers are working on apprehending those connecting with the murder, the family are the victim Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, are dealing with the loss in an angry way.

A Twitter user, identified as Femo of London, who described himself as a cousin to the deceased has lamented the passing of the latter.

He expressed his grief in a series of tweets, while intensely hoping that the murders are arrested.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-oldbullet

Related Articles

King Of Swaziland Monarch's 8th wife commits suicide
Dangerous Move Naked man captured on high tension pole in Ojota
For Food Only Hungry man kills wife who failed to prepare favourite 'Fufu' meal
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse
Hateful World Family involve little girl in suicide bomb attack
In Ogun State Truck kills TASUED student
Testimony LASTMA officer lucky to escape death after clashing with Danfo driver
Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum

Metro

The family of a woman stabbed to death by boyfriend, want the latter to marry her corpse.
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse
8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum
Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
Female food seller hits man on his sexual organ
Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his sexual organ