Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidney fraud victim returns to Nigeria after four years

Cruel Fate Kidney fraud victim finally returns to Nigeria after four years

Esther Theophilus travelled to India in July 2014 for a kidney transplant but got stranded there as the person who promised the transplant was part of a kidney racket.

  • Published:
The kidney donation scam victim, Esther Theophilus play

The kidney donation scam victim, Esther Theophilus

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 24-year-old Nigerian pharmacist who was the victim of kidney fraud in 2014, has finally returned home four years after, albeit, with a sordid tale.

The victim identified as Esther Theophilus reportedly travelled to India in July 2014 for a kidney transplant but got stranded there as the person who promised the transplant was part of a kidney racket group which was disbanded by the police.

HT reports that the victim had been waiting for a kidney donor for almost four years prior to her trip.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Internet fraudster arrested for duping woman in India

According to the reports, her stay in India soon became illegal as she failed to get herself registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) due to her poor health condition.

She revealed that she had arrived in Delhi in July 2014 and first visited a private hospital for treatment, but could not receive treatment there.

However, a stranger suggested that she go to Mumbai where she would find a donor.

Unfortunately, months passed and Theophilus was unable to find a donor.

“I came across a person who assured me a kidney and demanded $50,000. I didn’t have so much money, so I kept looking for a generous donor but never found one,” said Theophilus.

Theophilus later discovered that the person she had paid for a kidney was probably part of one the many kidney racket group busted by the police in the country.

Police sources revealed that she lost a huge amount to the fraudster.

During her prolonged stay in India, the victim's diabetic mother passed away while she awaited her daughter's return.

With the hope of seeing her mother one last time, Theophilus approached the Mumbai police to aid her return to Nigeria.

She said, “My experience in India had been awful, especially the lengthy medical and legal systems. But unlike others, the police were very polite. They didn’t victimise me.”

However, the police reportedly found it difficult to process her request, seeing as she has been living in the country illegally for four years.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man nabbed in India for defrauding 90 people via online lottery scam

Thankfully, the police assisted in her application for (exit certificate) on humanitarian grounds since her family had not yet buried her mother.

Theophilus was finally issued an exit permit on Thursday and flew out on Friday morning, March 23, 2018.

Reports have revealed that a major kidney racket was busted in city’s Hiranandani hospital, in the last quarter of the 2016.

Following this development, many groups operating illegal kidney rackets have been forced to go underground.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet
2 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bushbullet
3 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet

Related Articles

Evil Genius Nigerian man arrested in India for kidney donation fraud
OJB Jezreel See Kemi Olunloyo's tribute to the late ace producer
Good For You Watch unfortunate pick pocket receive the beating of his life
Smart Crook How driver stole school bus, re-branded it as commercial vehicle
Brother’s Keeper ‘I became an armed robber to take care of my siblings’ – Suspect
Men’s Roundtable Who will save Southern Kaduna indigenes?
Unrepentant Pickpocket steals from policewoman during interrogation
Domestic Abuse Man with deformity asks for divorce, claims wife maltreats him
Birds Of A Feather Arrested robbery suspect says he spends all his money on prostitutes
Blame It On Buhari Arrested robbery suspect say economic situation affects their business

Metro

N511 million was lost to over-the-counter fraud, N464.5 million to ATM fraud, N320 million to Internet banking fraud, and N243.3 million to POS fraud
Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud
Travelstart Travel agency announces cheaper prices on flights in 6 days, 6 destinations promo
Coca Cola Drink a Coke and Score a Trip to Russia 2018
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
Good For You Watch unfortunate pick pocket receive the beating of his life