Nigerian granddad gets caught with loads of weed

A granddad, Daniel Idemudia, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for possession of weed .

The 64-year-old was nabbed by NDLEA agents Edo State according to online sources.

During an investigation, the federal agency discovered the two warehouses found to contain 5,650kgs of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) but he denies owning the substances.

“A friend of mine kept the cannabis inside the ceiling of my house.

"The house was built by my son who resides in Europe. He promised to handsomely reward me after selling the drugs,” Idemudia made known during an interrogation.

His arrest might prove a heartbreak for hardened drug users in Nigeria, where substance abuse is being championed by youths regarded as 'Science Students'.

Death trap Tramadol kills young man in his 20's

In Abraka, Delta State, a young man in his twenties has been reported dead following an overdose of Tramadol .

Vanguard News reported that the deceased who is a regular user of the drug substance died at his shop located in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

A medical staff of the General Hospital, Abraka, confirmed the death of the unidentified man who died shortly after arriving at the health center.

Events before his death saw him enter a sudden seizure after vomit profusely before proceeding to foaming in the mouth.

"Those who rushed him to the hospital said, after taking the drug, he started vomiting, went into a sudden seizure after which he slumped and started foaming from his mouth.

"He was brought in too late as he had already gone into coma and was confirmed dead on arrival," confirms a worker at the Abraka General Hospital who spoke to Naij News on a condition of anonymity.

The hazard associated with the use of Tramadol among Nigerian youths has reached a level requiring urgent attention.

One of the effects observed in drug abusers who patronise the substance have seen them fall off the sanity rail.