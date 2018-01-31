Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

The deceased died following a mysterious fire which occurred at a refugee camp in Italy.

Becky Moses was killed in a strange fire that started at a refugee camp in Italy. play

Becky Moses was killed in a strange fire that started at a refugee camp in Italy.

(Instablog9ja)
A Nigerian female migrant, Becky Moses, has tragically died in a mysterious fire which occurred at a refugee camp in Italy.

She reportedly lost her life at a tent city on Friday, January 26, 2018, in San Ferdinando, inspiring protests from over 100 immigrants.

La Repubblica reported that two women were badly injured from the inferno while a non-specific amount of people are receiving treatment.

During the protest, fellow migrants held out pictures of the deceased who died within few days of residing at the camp.

She was previously living in Riace according to reports. Moses started living at the location shortly after having her request for a political asylum denied.

Local authorities have however offered others who reside in the camp to register as occupants of the community.

This is believed to have occurred due to pressures mounted by protesters.

