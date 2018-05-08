Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia

Meet the Pablos Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia

Mwaze Kingsley Eze and his Namibian girlfriend, Nghitanua Azelika were arrested after a large supply of illicit drugs was found in their possession.

  • Published:
play Mwaze Kingsley Eze and his Namibian girlfriend, Nghitanua Azelika were arrested after a large supply of illicit drugs was found in their possession. (tori.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian man and his girlfriend have been arrested in Namibia for drug dealing.

Mwaze Kingsley Eze, 41, and his Namibian girlfriend Nghitanua Azelika aged 32 were arrested after a large supply of illicit drugs was found in their possession.

The two were nabbed with commercial quantities of cannabis during a special operation by the drug enforcement division of the Namibian Police in Swakopmund, a beach city on the east coast of the country.

The arrest was made at a house in Witbooi Street after the raid had focused on the Mondesa neighbourhood of the city.

play The couple was found with cannabis in plastic bags known as bankies. (tori.ng)

 

According to the  Coordinator of Crime Investigations in Erongo, the region of Namibia where the couple was nabbed, the two “were arrested for dealing in loafs or blocks and a transparent plastic bag — also known as a bankie — of cannabis."

ALSO READ: These three cities are the epicenters of Nigeria's drug crisis

The value of the drugs is estimated at 9100 Namibian dollars.

International/Local

Later, another Namibian, Silvanus Amgabeb was arrested for possession of two large and eight small bankies of cannabis estimated at a value of 1,500 Namibian dollars.

The couple, along with two other Namibians, were all charged with dealing in large amounts of cannabis.

Arrests like this add some perspective to the xenophobic reality faced by many Nigerians in South Africa.

While it is obviously not the case, Nigerians in Southern Africa are perceived as opportunistic criminals, a perception that is reinforced when they are arrested for gang violence or drug dealing in a society where crime is rampant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come...bullet
3 Bad Rep Chicago police arrest 3 Nigerian men with fake documents,...bullet

Related Articles

"007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie
Fast guy No Be Thief Man declared wanted after posing as a friend of groom, robbing wedding guests
Strong Bond Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer
Evans Suspected kidnapper breaks down in tears during trial
Movie Becomes Real Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself
Touching Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG
Record Breaker Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops
PZ Cussons Zoe Ekwegh emerges 2018 'Cussons Baby of the Year'
Headies 2018 High-heeled shoe causes headache for slay queen who attended music event
'Agbaya' Married man asks female job seeker for sex in exchange for "9 to 5"

Metro

Message from Above Pastor arrested for hate speech claims God said Catholics are cultists
A couple's fight over who gets possession of the husband's property, has resulted in the death of the latter.
"007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie
Pickpocketing (Illustration)
Fast guy No Be Thief Man declared wanted after posing as a friend of groom, robbing wedding guests
Ernest Opoku
Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Gospel Musician