Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia

A Nigerian man and his girlfriend have been arrested in Namibia for drug dealing.

Mwaze Kingsley Eze, 41, and his Namibian girlfriend Nghitanua Azelika aged 32 were arrested after a large supply of illicit drugs was found in their possession.

The two were nabbed with commercial quantities of cannabis during a special operation by the drug enforcement division of the Namibian Police in Swakopmund, a beach city on the east coast of the country.

The arrest was made at a house in Witbooi Street after the raid had focused on the Mondesa neighbourhood of the city.

According to the Coordinator of Crime Investigations in Erongo, the region of Namibia where the couple was nabbed, the two “were arrested for dealing in loafs or blocks and a transparent plastic bag — also known as a bankie — of cannabis."

The value of the drugs is estimated at 9100 Namibian dollars.

Later, another Namibian, Silvanus Amgabeb was arrested for possession of two large and eight small bankies of cannabis estimated at a value of 1,500 Namibian dollars.

The couple, along with two other Namibians, were all charged with dealing in large amounts of cannabis.

Arrests like this add some perspective to the xenophobic reality faced by many Nigerians in South Africa.

While it is obviously not the case, Nigerians in Southern Africa are perceived as opportunistic criminals, a perception that is reinforced when they are arrested for gang violence or drug dealing in a society where crime is rampant.