Nigerian doctor's wife arrested for having sex with student

news

The police in South Carolina, United State of America have arrested a 27-year-old high school mathematics teacher, Jennifer Danielle Olajire-Aro who is married to a Nigerian surgeon, for having sex with her 17-year-old student.

Daily Mail reports that the student came forward to say Olajire-Aro had sex with him several times .

According to an affidavit signed by the police, Olajire-Aro who lives and works in South Carolina engaged in 'an intimate and sexual relationship with her 17-year-old male student' on three occasions between November and December 2017, at her residence and other locations in Charleston.

ALSO READ: "In USA: Teacher impregnated by 13-year old student"

How she was arrested:

The student had reported the sexual encounters he had with Olajire-Ato to another teacher and the teacher reported what the student said to school administration, the affidavit said.

The matter was then reported to authorities who arrested Olajire-Aro and during interrogation, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student on three occasions and is now facing one count of sexual battery in Charleston, S.C.

At her bond hearing, the victim’s mother who spoke on the incident called the suspect a 'hellacious person who preyed on her young child who was entrusted to her care,' she said.

“He is 17, 17. He is not an adult. Emotionally, he is not ready for this. I’m not ready for the texts, the phone calls, the comments,” the mother lamented.

Olajire-Aro who is also a tennis coach, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the school district.

Her attorney confirmed that she is married with a 10-month-old baby girl and that her husband is a surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"She is married. Her husband is a student at the Medical University of South Carolina in the residency program. She has a 10-month-old baby, a girl," the attorney said.

The consequences:

She’s being held on $100,000 bail and has been ordered not to have contact with the victim, his family or students at the school and she is also not allowed to leave the state without permission from the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

ALSO READ: "In South Africa: Married teacher caught having sex with student"

Olajire-Aro taught pre-calculus and algebra at Burke, has a master's degree from the University of Texas in education, and has no prior record, the attorney continued, adding that she had no prior disciplinary actions against her at the school until the current accusations surfaced, and has received awards for her teaching.