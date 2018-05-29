Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian/Afrobeats at Midem, Cannes 2018

Midem Nigerian/Afrobeats at conference, Cannes to hold on Tuesday 5 June – Friday 8 June 2018

The Lagos edition attracted journalists, music industry professionals, labels, artists, entertainment lawyers, government and diplomatic agencies, policy makers, influencers.

Further to the huge success of the Lagos Midem Conference and Showcase on Friday 6 April 2018, Midem the leading international B2B (Business to Business) event for the key players from the global music ecosystem, will be hosting its annual conference and market exhibition and array of showcases once again, and this year the focus is on Africa.

The focus on African is to forge business connections, explore current music trends, and create possibilities through music as Africa has proven to be a viable market since the influx of smart mobile devices with over 50 million users in Nigeria alone.

The recent African Road show which started from Johannesburg to Lagos, Abidjan, and Brazzaville was the catalyst to open the door for conversations, ideas, and global partnerships in music business. The Lagos edition attracted journalists, music industry professionals, labels, artists, entertainment lawyers, government and diplomatic agencies, policy makers, influencers.

It was featured in over 15 national and regional media platforms and created awareness of Midem and its benefits to the African music industry.

Midem Director, Alexandre Deniot said that the focus on Africa was to strengthen the exchange between national and international music executives and businesses and increase Africa’s participation in the global music ecosystem.

The Nigerian/Afrobeats panel will take place on Wednesday 6 June 2018 at 3pm – 4pm and will guest African music executives Vannessa Amadi, Publicists and Director of VA-PR; Chinedu Okeke, Entertainment Entrepreneur and Director Gidifest; Osagie Alonge, Editor in Chief Pulse Africa; Andre Hackett, Artist Manager (FuseODG) and Co-founder T.I.N.A; and Maleek Berry, Artiste – Entrepreneur. To be moderated by UK Broadcaster, Adesope Olajide.

The theme of the panel is ‘Africa: New Music Frontier Open for Business’. They will look into the new opportunities, ideas, and creativity coming out of Africa on a daily basis, why Africa is the new music frontier and the possibilities therein. Especially with the increase of smart devices into Africa it is becoming easier for Africans to create, commission, and consume content with the global community

Other activities not to be missed at Midem this year is the African Night showcase on 6 June 2018, the Midem Artist Accelerator with Bez representing Nigeria, and AKA, Bigstar, and T$hego representing South Africa. There will also be a Song-writing Camp for artists, and our Nigerian/Afrobeats Pavilion where we will be highlighting the benefits of the African music market, giving presentations, and conducting meetings with potential stakeholders.  

Africa is the new frontier for economical growth, and entertainment has always been at the front of the spectrum. With the increased technology Africa currently enjoys, and the promise of faster and cheaper internet accessibility, independent labels and artists will be able to push their brand and artistry beyond the borders of Africa. Sooner rather than later we will begin to see new global superstars emerge from Africa.

The Midem Nigerian/Afrobeats Panel and Pavilion is brought to you by 6060 Music Group, Spotlight Management and Consultancy, Cream Entertainment, and Enspire Management. Supported by Pulse Ng, NotJustOk, and 360 Nobs.

Nigeria / Afrobeats Pavilion at Midem 2018
