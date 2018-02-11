Newborn struggles to walk minutes after birth

news

A newborn baby girl has shocked nurses after her astonishing attempt to walk barely minutes after she is born at a hospital in Brazil.

The video showing the newborn walking with the aid of a nurse, turned up online on Friday, February 9, has since gone viral.

So far, viewers have concluded that the new born's attempt at walking is nothing short of a miracle.

The incredible video

The video clip shows a midwife cradling the baby across her chest and supporting her weight with one arm while the amazing infant struggles to walk on her own.

The nurse is heard crying out in amazement: “Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!”

Another person capturing the moment on camera declares: “Wait let me film this,” before shouting for another colleague called Ju, to come witness the unbelievable moment.

Amazing newborn turns down a bath for a walk

The midwife who is seen in the video, went on to explain that she has been trying to give the baby a bath but the child just wants to get up and walk.

“Merciful father. I was trying to wash her here and she keeps getting up to walk,” she explains pointing with one hand to where she initially tried to lay the baby down for her first bath.

“She has walked from here to here,” she adds pointing the area the baby has covered.

As if to prove her point, the midwife lifts the baby up and returns the infant to the original position but in an amazing burst of strength, the baby refuses to lie down on her front, pushes up onto her legs and resumes her astonishing journey across the neonatal table once again.

Video goes viral

The video has since gone viral with over 50 million views and 1.3 million shares on Facebook.

Very few details have been provided towards identifying the parents of the baby and the location from which the video was taken.

However, the crest on the midwife’s robes suggests that she works at a Santa Cruz Hospital, in a city in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, south Brazil.