News reports have revealed the tragic death of a student of the Niger Delta University.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Jonah died after falling on an exposed electric wire he was working on at Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe, Bayelsa state.

Instablog9ja reports that Jonah was trying to fix the fault on Sunday night, February 25, when the tragedy occurred.

He was reportedly rushed to General Hospital, Igopiri, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

May his soul rest in peace.

The case of the electrocuted UNILAG student

Remember the case of Oluchi Anekwe, a student of the University of Lagos, who was electrocuted to death in her hostel when a high tension wire fell , according to eyewitness reports.

The 300-level student of Accounting, who hails from Aku in Enugu State, was on her way to her room in Sodeinde Residence, New Hall, when she was electrocuted.

She was immediately rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the pole had been giving off sparks recently around the school, while the school failed to make any tangible efforts to fix the anomaly.