Home > Gist > Metro >

While fixing electrical error, student gets electrocuted to death

Gone Too Soon Student falls on naked wire, gets electrocuted to death

The deceased identified as Jonah died after falling on an exposed electric wire he was working on at Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe, Bayelsa state.

  • Published:
Jonah play

The deceased, Jonah, who was electrocuted to death

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

News reports have revealed the tragic death of a student of the Niger Delta University.

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Jonah died after falling on an exposed electric wire he was working on at Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe, Bayelsa state.

ALSO READ: RIP Oluchi Anekwe - Facebook, Twitter bleed for electrocuted UNILAG student

Instablog9ja reports that Jonah was trying to fix the fault on Sunday night, February 25, when the tragedy occurred.

He was reportedly rushed to General Hospital, Igopiri, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

May his soul rest in peace.

The case of the electrocuted UNILAG student

Remember the case of Oluchi Anekwe, a student of the University of Lagos, who was electrocuted to death in her hostel when a high tension wire fell, according to eyewitness reports.

The 300-level student of Accounting, who hails from Aku in Enugu State, was on her way to her room in Sodeinde Residence, New Hall, when she was electrocuted.

She was immediately rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

ALSO READ: UNILAG SUG, Man O' War mourn first class student's death by electrocution

According to eyewitnesses, the pole had been giving off sparks recently around the school, while the school failed to make any tangible efforts to fix the anomaly.

Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) took to the streets of the institution in protest over the death of the first class student.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
What Is Life? Bride-to-be, Fiance die in fatal auto crash
Tragic Woman killed in ghastly accident 4 days to wedding in Abuja
Not Cool Community blame witches following electrocution of PHCN staff
Gadget Addict Man electrocuted to death while using charging iPhone in bath
Don't Touch Residents use 'Juju' to battle PHCN officials
Thief No Be Work Cable vandals get a taste of jungle justice
Vandalism Two men bag one year jail term for stealing electric cables
Bad Timing Vandal severely burnt while stealing from transformer (Graphic Photo)

Metro

The victim, Ajaga Catherine
Wicked World Woman found with vulva, left breast missing, undergoes life-saving surgery
Lord’s Chosen
The Chosen One Pastor reportedly overpowers robbers, seizes their guns
The suspect, Akinyemi Edgar Koja and his late wife
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!