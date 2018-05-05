news

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up the Amazonia Guest House located at Dagri in Gwagwalada, FCT, after 13 women suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that two suspects, including the Manager of the guest house, were arrested during the operation.

According to the reports, one Hafeez Abdulsalam who has been on NAPTIP's watch list as a suspected trafficker in the South-West and is notorious for trafficking young girls to Saudi Arabia was reportedly responsible for bringing the girls from various states to Abuja .

One of the victims identified as Rokibat, 22, from Oyo state, disclosed that her aunt in Saudi Arabia asked her mother to bring her to Saudi through Abdulsalam, promising to get her a job as a housemaid .

Another victim, Rodiya, aged 23, from Lagos state, stated that Abdulsalam who is a family friend had promised to take her to Saudi Arabia to earn a living since she was not currently employed.

Abdulsalam, however, claimed that the company he worked for, Western Royal Manpower Solution, was legal and is a registered company known to the Federal Government.

Agency to deploy modern technology in tracking human traffickers – DG

The Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, said it would adopt modern technology to tackle the menace of human trafficking.

Okah-Donli told journalists on Wednesday in Lagos that the Agency would adopt proactive measures in identifying and apprehending human traffickers.

“My tenure will see to the adoption of modern technology, skills and expertise in investigation and prosecution.

“Human trafficking is a global phenomenon of serious concern that requires collective effort.

“It is a known fact that human trafficking has moved from the era of analogue and person-to-person recruitment to a well-orchestrated criminal network.

“A network that is designed to deceive even the very best of operatives.

“Surveillance and intelligence teams will be increased around known endemic communities and crime clusters,” Okah-Donli said.

“For the perpetrators of the heinous crime, it is time to close shops.

“With hot pursuits by NAPTIP, they should give up on this evil trade and look for new and genuine business,” said the DG.

According to the DG, the Agency would build synergy with critical stakeholders in the community, including religious and opinion leaders, for the purpose of monitoring unwholesome activities of traffickers within settlements.