Naked Nigerian lady takes on 2 others over man in Germany

Naked Nigerian lady takes on 2 others over man in Germany

A fight between three women left train station commuters in shock as the violence got out of hand.

Naked Nigerian lady fights takes on 2 others over man in Germany play

Observers who witnesses a scene of violence were unable to separate three women filmed during a fight.

A video has captured three Nigerian women filmed during a fight over a man in Germany.

As a consequence, one of the agitators saw her wrapper removed by an opposition who ganged up with another to cause some embarrassment.

The event happened on Monday, June 11, 2018, as confirmed in a post published on IG.

It was a chaotic atmosphere at a train station where the incident occurred.

Commuters who witnessed the nasty encounter tried with much difficulty to restrain the the fighters who appeared to have developed lust for violence.

Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai

A Nigerian lady who could not control her temper has stripped down to her bra in a fight with an unidentified person shielded in a vehicle.

This was captured in an IG video published on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, by Instablog9ja.

The clip captioned "Crazy people in Dubai" saw the lady walk in an aggressive manner towards a luxury car.

She soon halted her movement after reaching the door of an awaiting vehicle.

Nigerian lady strips to fight in Dubai

Shouts in Pidgin-English discouraging the lady from more aggression rented the air but that had failed to caution the furious agitator.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

