Naked man captured on high tension pole in Ojota

In Ojota, Lagos, an unknown man has been captured on a high tension pole and he seemed to be naked .

A video depicting this has circulated online media. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, April 27, 2018, according to report.

In the clip, the unidentified person was seen at the top of the electricity pole.

A dark image of the individual captured him in an attempt to steady himself while trying to maintain a firm position.

There are insufficient information to explain his intention climbing the structure, but observers may have considered suicide as a motivation.