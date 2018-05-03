Naked man captured bathing in broad day at Lekki Round-About

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

A naked man has been seen bathing in broad daylight around the Lekki Round-About on the Lagos Island.

This was captured in a video shared on Twitter by a user Bizzle Osikoya.

This occurred on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

He seemed to be carrying out the activity to fulfill a spiritual task.

This was suggested in a tweet posted by Osikoya who created a musical vibe in the footage.

EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'

Four Yahoo Boys have been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for possessing an untraceable wealth .

Items recovered from the suspects, Ale Daniel, Tunde Badmus, Adams Tunde Adedeji and Ajiboye Gbenga, include an array of luxurious cars such as a Benz, Range Rover and magical charm.

They were apprehended on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Lekki, Lagos.

"Suspected yahoo-yahoo boys arrested by the EFCC Lagos office in the Lekki area of the state for their alleged involvement in cybercrime and money laundering activities.

"Charms were part of the items recovered from them," a tweet shared on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, via EFCC's Twitter reads.

Pictures circulating online media showed the quartet take position in front of their respective vehicles.

Suspects are expected to be arraigned as soon as the EFCC concludes investigation.