Naked man captured bathing in broad day at Lekki Round-About

A man captured bathing in the middle of the Lekki Expressway is believed to be fulfilling a spiritual rite.

  • Published:
Man captured bathing in the middle of the road. play

Man captured bathing in the middle of the road.

(Twitter/Bizzle Osikoya)
A naked man has been seen bathing in broad daylight around the Lekki Round-About on the Lagos Island.

This was captured in a video shared on Twitter by a user Bizzle Osikoya.

play Naked man captured bathing in broad day at Lekki Round-About [Video] (YouTube)

This occurred on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

He seemed to be carrying out the activity to fulfill a spiritual task.

 

This was suggested in a tweet posted by Osikoya who created a musical vibe in the footage.

ALSO READ: 5 devilish things Yahoo Boys do to get money

EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'

Four Yahoo Boys have been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for possessing an untraceable wealth.

Items recovered from the suspects, Ale Daniel, Tunde Badmus, Adams Tunde Adedeji and Ajiboye Gbenga, include an array of luxurious cars such as a Benz, Range Rover and magical charm.

A group of youths in Lekki, Lagos, might be seeing an end to their luxurious lifestyle following an EFCC arrest. play EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju' (Twitter/EFCC)

They were apprehended on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Lekki, Lagos.

"Suspected yahoo-yahoo boys arrested by the EFCC Lagos office in the Lekki area of the state for their alleged involvement in cybercrime and money laundering activities.

"Charms were part of the items recovered from them," a tweet shared on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, via EFCC's Twitter reads.

Juju seized from the group by the EFCC. play

Juju seized from the group by the EFCC.

(Twitter/EFCC)

 

Pictures circulating online media showed the quartet take position in front of their respective vehicles.

Suspects are expected to be arraigned as soon as the EFCC concludes investigation.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

