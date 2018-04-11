Home > Gist > Metro >

Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown

Coca-Cola Naija celebrities spot the giant crown

Which cool celebs can you spot in these photos?

Image
The giant Coca-Cola crown was spotted at some Malls in Lagos and eager individuals were seen taking selfies with the giant Coca-Cola crown. What was the catch? Russia 2018!

Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown play

Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown

 

A lucky individual who will be first to locate the giant Coca-Cola crowns around Malls in Lagos, take a selfie with them and share the image on social media tagging Coca-Cola (@cocacola_ng) using the hashtag #ToRussiaWithCoke, wins an all-expense paid trip to go watch the games live at Russia 2018.

Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown play

Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown

 

Our cool Naija celebrities also joined in on the search and were spotted taking shots with the giant Coca-Cola crowns around Ikeja City Mall; Leisure Mall, Surulere and at The Palms Shopping Mall.

Which cool celebs can you spot in these photos?

