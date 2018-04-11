Naija celebrities spot the Giant Coca-Cola Crown

news

The giant Coca-Cola crown was spotted at some Malls in Lagos and eager individuals were seen taking selfies with the giant Coca-Cola crown. What was the catch? Russia 2018!

A lucky individual who will be first to locate the giant Coca-Cola crowns around Malls in Lagos, take a selfie with them and share the image on social media tagging Coca-Cola (@cocacola_ng) using the hashtag #ToRussiaWithCoke, wins an all-expense paid trip to go watch the games live at Russia 2018.

Our cool Naija celebrities also joined in on the search and were spotted taking shots with the giant Coca-Cola crowns around Ikeja City Mall; Leisure Mall, Surulere and at The Palms Shopping Mall.

Which cool celebs can you spot in these photos?

This is a featured post.