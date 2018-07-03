Pulse.ng logo
My wonderful experience on SuperSport Fanalysis Group

The experience has been amazing! Being in the same WhatsApp group with top celebrities around the globe has given me a fresh insight into the world of football.

  • Published:
(File)
How did you join the SuperSport’s Fanalysis WhatsApp group?

I saw a tweet on the DStv Twitter page about the Fanalyis WhatsApp group. I signified interest and then I was sent a Direct Message requesting to join the group. Consequently, I was added.

What has been your experience on the Fanalysis Whatsapp group?

The experience has been amazing! Being in the same WhatsApp group with top celebrities around the globe has given me a fresh insight into the world of football.

Who are the celebrities you love engaging with on the Fanalysis and why?

Peterside Idah. I have been following him for a while now. He is a former Nigerian goalkeeper and a SuperSport analyst on a programme called Soccer Africa, which airs Thursday nights. I am a big fan of his analysis. So, I was glad to meet him and share experiences with him on the group.

(File)

 

I also love engaging with DJ Cuppy. I know she is a Nigerian DJ and definitely into entertainment. But what I liked was her video message on the national team, which she shared on the group. I also like how she cheers people up to support and be a part of the World Cup. She is really good and her love for football is evident. Another celebrity I love engaging with is Kalusha Bwalya, a veteran as far as African football in concerned.  I have been following him since 1994. I think he is currently the President of the Zambian National Football Federation. His analysis is good and his knowledge of football is deep.

How engaging has Fanalysis been for you, especially when relating with football fans across the continent?

It was quite entertaining and highly informative. We were on the group for just few hours. However, it was interesting as people from different countries shared issues around football in their countries while looking forward to the World Cup.

Which of the celebrity's knowledge of football impressed you the most?

I will go for Peterside Idah because he knows a lot about football and he used to be a footballer. I have followed him over the years. He has an in-depth knowledge of football.

Do you aspire to be a professional football analyst?

Yes, if I get the enabling environment plus I am also open to     learning

What do you think about SuperSport coverage of the World Cup and the quality of analyses provided?

SuperSport has tried in bringing the World Cup coverage to our homes. I didn't miss not being in Russia live.

How would you describe SuperSport's online interaction with fans during the World Cup?

SuperSport online interaction is absolutely a concept I will love to continue. It has brought the whole continent of Africa together.

Will you encourage others to participate based on your experience as a member of the Fanalysis group?

Yes, definitely I will encourage others to join.  I will encourage them to participate as they would be able to rub minds with people that have higher/ deeper knowledge of football and also celebrities that might not be really into football as much as entertainment but can deliberate on football issues effortlessly.

