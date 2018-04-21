Home > Gist > Metro >

My husband infects me with STD, beats and steals from me- wife

Sherifat, a 32-year-old hairdresser said her husband is so promiscuous that he comes home with his concubines and have sex with them in their matrimonial bedroom.

Sherifat Ojelabi made a startling accusation against her husband when she told a Lagos customary court how he beats her, steals from her and infects her with STD.

Sherifat, a 32-year-old hairdresser said her husband, Bolaji Ojelabi, is so promiscuous that he comes home with his concubines and have sex with them in their matrimonial bedroom.

She further narrated how their matrimonial bedroom is most times littered with condoms used by her husband whenever he has sex with his girlfriends in their Igando home.

Sherifat laments on her husband's adulterous lifestyle

Narrating her ordeal, Sherifat said: “Bolaji brings home girls of different sizes, shapes and colours and made love to them on our matrimonial bed.

“I used to see used condoms hang on every corner of our bedroom.

“One of the girls he brought home got pregnant and gave birth to a baby.

“Whenever he made love to me, I suffered infection with serious itching on my private parts that I have to use drugs before relief.”

He steals from me

On the allegation of stealing, Sherifat said her husband stole a large sum of money from her aside stealing her ATM card to withdraw cash without her consent.

“My husband borrowed N170, 000 from me and took another N150, 000, my contribution money in our room without telling me.

"He also took my ATM card to withdraw N300, 000 from my account without my consent.

“When the issue resulted into a fight, his mother singlehandedly paid N350, 000 out of the money," the hairdresser said.

ALSO READ: Court rejects wife’s prayer for marriage dissolution, reconciles couple

Sherifat further described her husband as an irresponsible husband and father, saying her mother-in-law had been playing his role in the house.

The hairdresser and wife therefore begged the court to terminate their marriage, claiming that the love she once had for her husband had faded.

I still love her, I will change for the best - Bolaji pleads

In his response, Sherifat's husband of three years, Bolaji, affirmed owning his wife money but said that the money was not up to N620, 000.

Yes, I took her money in the room and also took her ATM without her consent to withdraw only N120, 000 when I was in need of money and she refused to give me.

“But all the money together is not up to N620, 000 as she claimed but my mother had paid N350, 000,” he said.

Bolaji, a 36-year-old public servant denied littering their bedroom with condoms, but agreed having a girlfriend who got pregnant for him.

Affirming that he beats his wife but never strip her naked, Bolaji denied being a cult member.

“I am not a cult member, I left the school willingly because some cult members wanted to force me into their groups,” he said.

Bolaji urged the court not to grant his wife’s request for the dissolution of marriage, adding that he would change for better as he was still in love with her.

