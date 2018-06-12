news

A concerned mother has shared a photo and video footage of what admittedly looks like the ghost of an elderly woman watching over her son while he learnt to ride his bike.

Louise Lenton captured the footage at Oldway Mansion, in Paignton, Devon, England. According to the reports, the mansion dates back to the 19th century.

The 5-year-old boy is captured riding around the car park of the building at about 5 pm on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

In the video, a woman is clearly seen looking out one of the windows on the first floor, watching the child.

Louise, like any other Western mum, is sceptical about paranormal activities but at the same time, cannot explain what she saw.

She said, "My partner and I had split off, with him going to walk the dogs on the fields and I took our little boy to the car park to practice riding his bike.

"The car park is flat and perfect to do it. I was just filming him and that was it. It wasn't until I was home and in bed watching the film back when I noticed it. I was like 'oh my gosh!' and my partner could not explain it. Neither of us know what this is.

"When I was filming I didn't see it at all. I was too busy filming. I screenshotted it and zoomed in straight away. It looks like a lady with hair in a bun, with white cuffs around her hands."

Louise went a step further to ask Torbay Council who is in charge of the building, about the mystery figure.

They admitted that only security guards could have been inside the building at the time the footage was taken.

"It's certainly not a security guard from what I can tell. The outfit the woman is wearing appears to have white cuffs and it looks Victorian,"

She added: "I would love to know who or what it was."