A video has captured a mother as she got busy in the business of beating an Islamic cleric who reportedly molested her daughter .

The footage showed the woman in company of a group of people who visited a mosque.

Some men who gathered at the scene were seen in an attempt to subdue the scholar who moved sheepishly as an angry mum hit him severally with a cane.

Joining the action was a little girl believed to have been abused by the mentor.

Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter

Snake Man Mukhtar Gusengadzhiev, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing six underage girls.

Some of his victims include a 9-year-old girl who is the daughter of a former girlfriend and a relative.

A thorough search by policemen produced tapes which contained recordings showing him as he abused a victim who was reportedly touched repeatedly.

According to the Daily Star News, law enforcement officers confirmed that the Snake Man “performed violent sexual actions against underage children.”

A petition signed by 1,500 female fans who believed that he was being framed had failed to save Gusengadzhiev from sentencing.

"We think that the case was fully made up... and we demand thorough investigation," it was claimed in the petition.

The convict who holds a Guinness World Records recognition as the most flexible man alive reportedly engaged in the ill-treatment of young girls between the year 2012 and 2015.

"He is not guilty in any part of the things he is being accused of.

"I am convinced that this is all lies. Bottom line, there is no evidence that he is guilty, the investigation was done with brutal mistakes," says a close friend of Gusengadzhiev who also believes that the allegations wee made up.