MTN Foundation :  Wakaa the musical celebrates Nigeria at 57 with help from organization

Wakaa the musical celebrates Nigeria at 57 with help from organization

The sponsorship of the play by the MTN Foundation is in line with its commitment to advancing theatre and performing arts in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Abuja was aglow with endless praise for Wakaa! The Musical following a successful run in London, Wakaa! The musical; a theatre showpiece from the stables of Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions co-sponsored by the MTN Foundation, returned to thrill theatre lovers in Abuja from the 23rd to the 30th of September, with a close-out command performance on the 2nd of October.

The play was performed to a special audience to mark the 57 anniversary of Nigeria’s independence at the Nation’s capital.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

(Press)

 

The Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton bustled with dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Honourable Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who expressed their delight in the brilliant fusion of political satire, pop culture, and overall impressive performance. The play closed to a thunderous standing ovation from delighted theatre goers.

The sponsorship of the play by the MTN Foundation is in line with its commitment to advancing theatre and performing arts in Nigeria which makes it truly gratifying to see the graduates of the MTNF MUSON Music Scholars programme as part of the renowned showpiece.

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Bolanle Austen-Peters and other guests.

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Bolanle Austen-Peters and other guests.

(Press)

 

While Wakaa! is entertaining and full of laughs, it also has as its theme the important role good governance plays in the overall scheme of nation building. This message is one of necessity and especially apt seeing as the country is celebrating its 57 Independence Day anniversary.

Wakaa! Is an impressive play and you can catch all the highlights by following the hashtag #WakaatheMusical and @MTNFoundationNG on Twitter.

