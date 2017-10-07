Home > Gist > Metro >

Motorcyclist in court over thieves gang membership

A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Bello Adamu, was on Friday arraigned in a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly belonging to gang of thieves.

The prosecuting counsel, Miss Vivian Oporomo, told the court that Adamu was arrested on September 11 at about 9. 30 p.m. along CBN Quarters by MTN office Lugbe.

Oporomo said Adamu was arrested with unregistered Bajaja motorcycle in the mixed of gang of thieves, who were armed with Knives, cutlass and about going to commit crime, when the police arrested him.

“In the process of the arrest, others escaped while Adamu was caught,’’ she said.

The prosecutor said that Adamu could not give satisfactory account of the Bajaja motorcycle.

The prosecutor said further that the offence contravened the provision of Section 306 of the Penal Code.

The defendant denied committing the offence, while the Senior Judge, Mr Abdullahi Garba, admitted Adamu to bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until October 20, for hearing

