Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mother of 5 sells newborn to train older kids

Hard Times Mother of 5 sells newborn to train older kids

Mrs Okpara reportedly confessed to paying N360,000 for the baby, blaming her actions on her desperation after being married without a child for 13 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman, not pictured, reportedly admitted selling her newborn baby for N350,000, intended to be used to pay tuition fees for three other children. play

A woman, not pictured, reportedly admitted selling her newborn baby for N350,000, intended to be used to pay tuition fees for three other children.

(AMREF Canada)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Blessing Chukwu, for selling her 3-week-old baby.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old was arrested along with the alleged baby buyer, Chinasa Okpara, aged 40.

Punch reports that the police also arrested one Mrs Puphemia Omende and her husband, Kelechi, a medical practitioner, as alleged accomplices.

ALSO READ: Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

The police alleged that the couple is responsible for fast-tracking the sale of the baby from their facility, Winnies Hospital, in Okigwe, where the baby was born.

Mrs Okpara reportedly confessed to paying N360,000 for the baby, blaming her actions on her desperation after being married without a child for 13 years.

Mother of 5 sells newborn to trains older kids play

Mother of 5 sells newborn to trains older kids

(instagram)

 

Meanwhile, Miss Chukwu revealed that she had her four kids outside of wedlock, adding that she was paid, N190,000, for the three-week-old baby, which was also out of wedlock.

She went on to blame her actions on financial difficulties.

Miss Chukwu claimed to have agreed to the sale of her baby in order to raise money to train its four older siblings.

Punch reports that the suspect and all accomplices involved were arrested at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where the baby had been admitted since its birth.

As shocking as this may sound, this story is not so far fetched as parents have given various excuses for selling their own blood.

Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

A similar case saw one Rosemary Okafor, a 30-year-old mom has been arrested for selling her newborn baby for the sum of N350,000. She had planned to use the money acquired to raise three other kids.

She was apprehended by reps from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Okafor, it was gathered, was lined up among a group of human traffickers engaged in the abduction and sale of children.

Uche Duru accused wife of selling baby for a sum of N300,000. play

Uche Duru accused wife of selling baby for a sum of N300,000.

(LIB)

 

ALSO READ: Parents blame hardship for sale of 2-day-old baby daughter

The mother is part of a crop of 8 men and 3 women, nabbed on suspicion of abuse related to the sale of human persons in Lagos, Abuja and the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

According to reports, she admitted selling the baby in order to raise funds needed for the tuition fees of other children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet
3 Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic...bullet

Related Articles

Human Trafficking Over 160 children rescued from Lagos baby factory
Silly Excuse Parents blame hardship for sale of 2-day-old baby daughter
Innocent Soul Cute baby dies 2 days to Church dedication service in Port Harcourt
Madness Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times
Baby Factory Nurse arrested for baby trafficking in Rivers
In Osogbo 3 men remanded in prison for 52 days over kidnap of 2-yr-old baby
In Ibadan Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
X-Files Nurse struck with fear after delivering strange baby
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum

Metro

Nigeria Police Brutality
Police Brutality Lawyer reportedly battered by officers in Warri
Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
In Lagos Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Baileys Bakefest Competition set to hit Lagos with double indulgence