Mother of 5 sells newborn to train older kids

The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Blessing Chukwu, for selling her 3-week-old baby.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old was arrested along with the alleged baby buyer, Chinasa Okpara, aged 40.

Punch reports that the police also arrested one Mrs Puphemia Omende and her husband, Kelechi, a medical practitioner, as alleged accomplices.

The police alleged that the couple is responsible for fast-tracking the sale of the baby from their facility, Winnies Hospital, in Okigwe, where the baby was born.

Mrs Okpara reportedly confessed to paying N360,000 for the baby, blaming her actions on her desperation after being married without a child for 13 years.

Meanwhile, Miss Chukwu revealed that she had her four kids outside of wedlock, adding that she was paid, N190,000, for the three-week-old baby, which was also out of wedlock.

She went on to blame her actions on financial difficulties.

Miss Chukwu claimed to have agreed to the sale of her baby in order to raise money to train its four older siblings .

Punch reports that the suspect and all accomplices involved were arrested at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where the baby had been admitted since its birth.

As shocking as this may sound, this story is not so far fetched as parents have given various excuses for selling their own blood .

Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

A similar case saw one Rosemary Okafor, a 30-year-old mom has been arrested for selling her newborn baby for the sum of N350,000. She had planned to use the money acquired to raise three other kids.

She was apprehended by reps from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Okafor, it was gathered, was lined up among a group of human traffickers engaged in the abduction and sale of children.

The mother is part of a crop of 8 men and 3 women, nabbed on suspicion of abuse related to the sale of human persons in Lagos, Abuja and the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

According to reports, she admitted selling the baby in order to raise funds needed for the tuition fees of other children.