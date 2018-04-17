Moroccan man in war with women murders two people in Finland

Abderrahman Bouanane faces a possibility of spending the rest of his days in prison if convicted.
Bouanane, who is considered as having terrorist tendencies, was arraigned at a district court in Finland on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, according to Reuters.
The international news agency disclosed that the accused had visited a mosque in the year of the attack to make a video that saw him address air strikes launched against Syria by the United States of America, as well as his support for the Islamic State.
“My target was to hit women, not men … I was in war against women,” says Bouanane in a report by Helsingin Sanomat.
His court appearance saw a mild drama after he refused to sit in his chair or stand.
The accused, who is thought to have been radicalised is likely to receive a life sentencing if prosecutors succeed in convincing a judge of a need for it.
This will imply 12 years behind bars according to a provision in the Finnish law.