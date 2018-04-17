Home > Gist > Metro >

Moroccan man in war with women murders two people in Finland

Serial Killer Moroccan refugee in war with women has killed two victims in Finland

Abderrahman Bouanane faces a possibility of spending the rest of his days in prison if convicted.

  • Published:
Abderrahman Bouanane led a personal war against women in August 2017. play

Abderrahman Bouanane led a personal war against women in August 2017.

(Hämeen Sanomat)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After killing two people in a 2017 attack in the Finnish city of Turku, a Moroccan man, Abderrahman Bouanane, has expressed that he carried out the assault in a personal war against women.

Bouanane, who is considered as having terrorist tendencies, was arraigned at a district court in Finland on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, according to Reuters.

play Moroccan refugee in war with women has killed two victims in Finland (The Muslim Issue)

 

The international news agency disclosed that the accused had visited a mosque in the year of the attack to make a video that saw him address air strikes launched against Syria by the United States of America, as well as his support for the Islamic State.

“My target was to hit women, not men … I was in war against women,” says Bouanane in a report by Helsingin Sanomat.

His court appearance saw a mild drama after he refused to sit in his chair or stand.

ALSO READ: 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family

Abderrahman Bouanane faces the possibility of a life in prison sentencing. play

Abderrahman Bouanane faces the possibility of a life in prison sentencing.

(Turun Sanomat)

 

The accused, who is thought to have been radicalised is likely to receive a life sentencing if prosecutors succeed in convincing a judge of a need for it.

This will imply 12 years behind bars according to a provision in the Finnish law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
Mass Killings 5 of the deadliest massacres in Nigerian history
Legatum Prosperity Index 7 African countries you should avoid raising kids
Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of
Dapchi Girls Recent abduction shows there's no future for young people in Nigeria
No Going Back Libya returnee dies days after arriving Nigeria
Flop of the Week President Buhari betrayed Dapchi's girls for a red carpet
World Press Photo Awards Photos of Makoko and Boko Haram abductees are among the winners

Metro

A Zimbabwean pastor appeared to have failed in his assumption about a church member who was thought to be a vampire.
Wrong Identity Pastor kills church member mistaken for a vampire
Over 5m Naira up for grabs in the Quickteller Delight Promo
Awoof Overload Over 5m Naira up for grabs in the Quickteller Delight Promo
An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing.
Correction 80 strokes of cane for man who called sister-in-law a prostitute
Twitter users had a hard time confirming the identity of a strange looking meal.
Not Fair Poorly cooked 'Oha soup' served as "Call Food" to UNTH doctors