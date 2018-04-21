More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justice

news

No fewer than 138 women living in Lagos State have been charged to court for beating their husbands, the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, has revealed.

The state's commissioner made the revelation while reeling out the achievements of the Lagos State ministry of Justice in the last one year.

Adeniji raised the alarm over the increasing cases of housewives who now batter their husbands on Friday, April 20, 2018.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also disclosed that no fewer than 138 of such cases were reported to the agency in charge of domestic violence.

He said: “Ministry has noted an increase in report of domestic abuse against men. To date, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) has received a total number of 138 cases in this regard.”

Maryam Sanda kills hubby in Abuja for cheating

On Sunday, November 19, 2017, Bello was reportedly stabbed several times to death by his wife after she reportedly found a text message on his phone purportedly sent to him by another woman.

The incident happened at their residence at Pension Estate, Pakali Close, Wuse 2, Abuja. The couple, according to family sources, got married in 2015 and had an eight-month-old daughter.