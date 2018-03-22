Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended

news

A Mobile Policeman (Mopol), who killed a Nigerian soldier guarding the facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company, in Delta State, has been apprehended.

An image of the murder suspect who reportedly shot the deceased on Saturday, March 17, 2018, has circulated online media.

The policeman who was captured in handcuffs earlier took to his heels after slaughtering victim over an intangible matter which left residents of the Odimodi community in shock.

How murder occurred

Residents claim that a confrontation which led to a fight between the pair could have been avoided.

The belligerent men had reportedly fired several shots before the soldier was hit.

His killer made a run for it after ensuring the death of his adversary.

“The incident happened on Saturday at noon. The two officers – a mopol and the military officer – were members of a combined security team stationed to guard oil facilities in Odimodi community.

"They had a misunderstanding. After a while, we heard gunshots.

“When people got there, they discovered that the mobile policeman had killed the soldier. The policeman cocked his gun and fired at the soldier and thereafter shot to scare people away from the scene.

“He (policeman) took the soldier’s gun and ran away. As of now, he has not been apprehended. The JTF authorities have removed the corpse of the slain soldier.

"There is tension in the community as we speak. People are afraid that the military may invade the community," a community leader told Punch.

In the community, residents have expressed a willingness to support law enforcement agents in an investigation, despite a denial by army spokesperson, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi.