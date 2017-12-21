Home > Gist > Metro >

Montaigne Place :  The fun continues while you shop with us this season

Customers had an amazing experience while they shopped, with cocktails, canapés, great discounts and wonderful gifts from Santa!

  Published:
Montaigne Place has been hosting her customers to a series of fun-filled Christmas Shopping Events at her stores.

Just last week, the luxury fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and wellbeing brand treated her customers to a fun shopping event at the store in Ikeja City Mall, one to be remembered for a long time. Customers had an amazing experience while they shopped, with cocktails, canapés, great discounts and wonderful gifts from Santa!

If you missed these past events, not to worry, the Montaigne Place Christmas Shopping Event is still on. See details below for upcoming events.

Similarly, the brand hosted her customers at its store in Circle Mall on Tuesday, Dec 19 2017. The customers came shopping with so much excitement and expectations judging from the previous event that held at Ikeja City Mall; they were not disappointed.

Join the fun in-store and enjoy:

  • 15% Discount

  • Complimentary Gift Wrapping, Gift Concierge & Free Delivery

  • Gift with Purchase

  • Santa live with gifts

  • Wines and Canapés

Event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday 21 Dec, 2017

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Venue: Montaigne Place, The Palms Shopping Mall, V.I, Lagos.

&

Date: Friday 22 Dec. 2017

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Venue: Montaigne Place The Spa, 226b Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For more information or enquiries, please RSVP events@montaigneplace.com or call 07045531417.

This is a sponsored post.

