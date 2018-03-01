Home > Gist > Metro >

Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

NAPTIP apprehended Rosemary Okafor who revealed that she sold her baby to raise money that will ensure care for three other children.

Rosemary Okafor, a 30-year-old mom has been arrested for selling her newborn baby for the sum of N350,000. She had planned to use the money acquired to raise three other kids.

She was apprehended by reps from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Okafor, it was gathered, was lined up among a group of human traffickers engaged in the abduction and sale of children.

The mother is part of a crop of 8 men and 3 women, nabbed on suspicion of abuse related to the sale of human persons in Lagos, Abuja and the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

According to reports, she admitted selling the baby in order to raise funds needed for the tuition fees of other children.

Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder

In Manhattan, New York, Tiona Rodriguez, a 21-year-old lady was caught with the corpse of her baby, enclosed in a purse while she was shopping at a Victoria's Secret store.

She was caught when security guards manning the boutique suspected her of shoplifting which prompted a search and subsequent discovery of the dead baby report says.

The smell which oozed out from the bag reportedly gave her away.

In a Facebook message to a friend, an unremorseful Rodriguez talked about burying the child and heading for a take-out with her company.

"Take this s*** and dig a hole, put it somewhere then we can go and eat some pancakes," the woman who has been resigned to prison for a period of 16 years wrote.

She reportedly pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter under extreme emotional disturbance in January 2018, prompting a sentence from a judge.

During trial, it was gathered that Tiona Rodriguez has been pregnant three times, her first encounter happened when she was 14.

