Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours

Blood Monster Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours

After slaughtering several community members, an Abia woman has been banished by her community who stripped her bare.

A woman accused of witchcraft in Abia State, has been banished from her community. play

A woman accused of witchcraft in Abia State, has been banished from her community.

(Facebook/Peace Sampson)
On the back of an Abia woman accused of witchcraft revealed evidence of skin peeling whips which made a home of scars on her body.

She was accused of killing community members in Amuda Isuochi, a reason why she was flogged and stripped naked.

A Facebook user, Peace Sampson, who alleged that she killed her mother, shared a post on the social media platform.

play Skin peeling whips find home on the back of killing machine Abia witch (Instablog9ja)

 

The witch was made to walk the town bare footed as a mob made to banish her from Amuda Isuochi, where she recently killed a woman with four children.

ALSO READ: Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day

Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws

A young woman accused of witchcraft, Bela, has narrated her sad encounter with her in-laws, Kelly and Mercy, a married couple, who reportedly beat her up to a state of coma.

The victim who is married to Kelly's brother, Felix Omeneka, was assaulted last weekend in Ajao Estate, Lagos, according to Vanguard News.

Bela who got married to the latter in the year 2016, was instructed by her Amsterdam-based husband to live at his family home where her assaulter also reside.

According to reports, this brought about a lot of clashes between her and the in-laws who berated her for allegedly bewitching Omeneka, causing him to ignore them.

The victim sustained awful injuries as a result of the alleged assault carried out against her. play

The victim sustained awful injuries as a result of the alleged assault carried out against her.

(Instablog9ja)

 

The recent violence occurred following a case of missing belongings which led to a physical combat between Mercy and the abused. The latter alleged that Kelly, her husband contributed by flogging her with a whip.

“Kelly did not separate us. Rather, he went for a horse whip and started flogging me all over my body and at the same time, hitting me in the ribs.

"He accused me of bewitching his brother to the extent that he does not look at the face of another back in Europe.

"A member of the family called and instructed them to seize my marriage certificate so that I won’t have any vital document to prove that the union is legal. Kelly also seized my phone and dragged me out of the building.

"All I could remember at that point was seeing an oncoming car approaching the direction he dumped me as I passed out.

“He told me that they had a directive from their mother not to allow me in until I went to the village to swear an oath of fidelity.

It was a concerned neighbour that later put me in a cab that took me to my sister’s place, from where I was rushed to the hospital," Bela mentioned according to Vanguard.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

As a response, the police have arrested the duo of Kelly and Mercy, while they conduct a thorough investigation.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

