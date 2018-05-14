Home > Gist > Metro >

Mixed reactions on IG over OSU students captured smoking weed

"Puff Puff Pass" Mixed reactions on IG over OOU students captured smoking weed [Video]

A video showing a pair of students fully engrossed in their smoking session has caused reactions on social media.

A video captures two students as they exchanged smoke. play

A video captures two students as they exchanged smoke.

A dark room has offered the perfect veil of secrecy for a pair of students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), who were captured smoking weed in a video.

The clip, shared via Instablog9ja's IG, showed the duo exchange smoke during a session accompanied with light music.

Viral video of Ogun State University students transferring smoke to each other

A caption which reads,"Viral video of Ogun State University students transferring smoke to each other," explained the action which has received mixed reaction in the comment section of the post.

play Mixed reactions on IG over OOU students captured smoking weed (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Bright CU dropout laments miserable life after smoking marijuana

A first experience with Marijuana proved to be a disastrous meeting for a Covenant University male dropout whose life took a downward turn after he had a puff of the drug substance.

It all started for the one-time bright kid, now 28 years old, during a visit to his friend's residence at the age of 12.

ALSO READ: Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

As a youngster who grew up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the road looked so smooth for him.

play Bright CU dropout laments miserable life after smoking marijuana (CU)

 

His family were in touch with wealth, an attribute that had firmly placed him on a path of speedy success, but his addiction to drugs rephrased that script according to tweets shared by the Naija Class Captain.

