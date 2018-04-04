MFM Mega Concert raised the bar to a whole new level

news

As a keen observer of the Nigerian music industry across genres, there is something I find very disturbing in the Christian music industry; and that is, the slow but sure disintegration of the true potency and meaning of gospel music

The commercial buzz of music pursuit in Nigeria today and even in most part of the world has brought a lot of confusion to this supposedly divine art, thereby making so many gospel musicians forget the true essence and rudiment of gospel music or better still soul lifting and life-to change part of the genre rather a majority of them now create meaningless gyrating tunes for the everyday jamboree and this had made me almost lost hope and interest in the Nigerian Christian music industry.

However, on the 18th of February, 2018 something remarkable happened in the Nigerian Christian music industry; The Mountain Top Mega Concert. The concert took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel Lagos.

What is significant about this concert, is that it’s the never before seen glamour and world-class sight and sound of soul-melting music?

Many people have discussed this event, describing it as the most memorable gospel concert in its category ever held in Nigeria. While that is true, I will, however, like to expose a truth about this epoch-making concert that many industry watchers have failed to talk about.

That such a concert set on one of the biggest stages gospel music has ever seen featured no "A-list" artistes. Such a concert elsewhere would probably feature 70% foreign artists and 30% Top Nigerian gospel artists but not this one. This was a concert for the best singers, best instrumentalists, best choirs and conductors all MFM GROOMED, though a few were flown in from MFM France England, USA and some other countries.

As I sat in this glamorous gathering that attracted dignitaries from all sphere of life I thought to myself, what exactly are they going to do that we haven’t seen, but immediately after the GENERAL OVERSEER OF MFM DR DK OLUKOYA climbed on stage and blessed the crowd with exotic prayers, a short hymn and declared the concert open it became like a movie, because I was completely dazed confused and overwhelmed at same time “is this MFM? Am I in the right place? Oh my… from assorted acapella to Negros spiritual, folk, orchestra, afro beat yes AFRO BEAT!! Instrumentalist and lots more were going down swiftly with precise harmonies and outstanding performances, the philharmonic touch of the evening was mind-blowing, an experience that I will never forget, it was a concert for the next generation of world changers, a concert for those who have cut their teeth trying to be heard. It was a concert that brought unknown names to the world stage in one evening. A concert of empowerment, development of indigenous talents and one where talents were transformed into stars.

The mountain Top Mega Concert has gone down in history as the biggest stage for budding gospel musicians to express their talents and showcase the results of their numerous years of musical development.

At this point, I hope for nothing more than that this concert won't be a one-off, perhaps we would see these mouth-watering performances, glitz and glamour from the stables of the mountain of fire and miracles ministries sometime soon or rather once every year.