Metro :  Court dissolves marriage due to domestic violence

Vilomina told the court that her husband failed at his responsibility of being the breadwinner and violates her and their three children regularly.

Domestic violence play

Domestic violence

(Getty Images)
Vilomina Starley has urged the Ola Oba/Mapo Customary court in Ibadan, Oyo state for a separation from her husband, Odeta Starley of 25 years.

She told the court that her husband failed at his responsibility of being the breadwinner and violates her and their three children regularly.

Despite being served a court hearing three times, Starley’s husband refused to show up in court.

My Lord, it is better to be alone than to be married to an irresponsible and shameless man like my husband,” Starley pointed out in court.

 “He says that he’s the head of the home, but does nothing to back up his claim".

“I’ve been the one taking the responsibility of the home for 25 years since our marriage".

“I have made sacrifice concerning our rents so we can have a roof over our heads yet he has never made an effort or shown concerns, he believes I will pay it".

“Our children don't ask him for their needs because he shouts at them anytime they do and they eventually come back to ask me".

She added that she feeds the family with her little income and that he take double ration when eating.

“After eating he would make unnecessary complains and ask for more food,” She said.

She further stated that Odeta [husband] was introduced into a money making business but he has refused to take responsibility of the family needs and he sent her out of the house.

 “My lord, no reasonable person acts the way he does. I want to be permanently free from him, “she said.

After listening to her, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court President dissolved the marriage and granted custody of their three children to Vilomina Starley.

The court ordered the defendant to pay N8, 000 monthly as the children’s feeding allowance and be responsible for their education and health care.

Article by Ayomide Adebola.

