Men of God jailed for sexually assaulting female members

News reports have revealed the incarceration of a 59-year-old assistant pastor at the Liberty Pentecostal Church, in Keighley, West Yorkshire, England, Laurence Peterson, for helping the senior pastor sexually assault female members of the church.

According to the reports, the church minister, 70-year-old Rev. John Wilson, performed “grotesque” exorcisms on members of the congregation while Peterson blocked doors and held victims down.

The jury also heard that Peterson may have drugged women's tea to make them more compliant.

Daily Mail reports that the victims have been mentally scarred by the ordeal.

Peterson was found guilty of counts of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and two charges of aiding and abetting Wilson to commit sex acts and has been jailed for over eight years now.

Rev Wilson was also sentenced to 21 years in prison for a long list of sex offences against six women.

The reports also reveal that the Pastor’s wife, Mary Wilson, was also found guilty of aiding and abetting her husband, and was sentenced to 22 months suspended sentence.

Peterson was also banned from holding senior positions in religious bodies or performing services.