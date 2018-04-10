news

Tecno, Africa’s leading premium phone maker has announced the release of its latest smartphone duo – the Camon X and Camon X Pro.

The announcement was made during a glamorous Global Spring Launch at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new CAMON duo is the latest smartphones in the CAMON family and they both debut revolutionary camera advancements and design.

Speaking at the event, Andy Yan, Vice President, TECNO, discussed the progressive thinking behind the brand’s innovative products and the resultant demise of several "once upon a time "powerhouse competitors. He carried out an x-ray of the African business climes and shed some insights on the typical African consumer – their peculiarities and preferences.

“At TECNO, we do not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to developing our products. We take insights from our consumers’ habits, preferences and needs to develop the next groundbreaking product that fits perfectly into their lifestyle and consequently displace the competition”.

The latest CAMON duo is poised to become the best camera smartphones for 2018 and this no doubt is evident in their revolutionary design and outlandish specifications. The CAMON X Pro debuts 24MP + 16MP front and rear cameras with an increased image definition of 30% over that of the CAMON CX to ensure that images are clearer and sharper. Also, it dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D corning third glass, industry leading 18:9 full view screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM and superfast face recognition technology.

With a dual ISP image processor, the device can process actions a lot faster as both processors work synchronously together compared to the previous generations of the CAMON. Dark state and noise reduction on the CAMON X has been upgraded by 20% with the memory colour function which ensures natural colour reduction while balancing the colour so it can be more pleasant for users to capture incredibly stunning pictures. With front camera background bokeh, the background virtualization function of the CAMON X produces strikingly beautiful Selfies with little interference from the background.

The CAMON X and CAMON X Pro debut a new Face ID technology that can be used to unlock the phone when lighting up the screen. By grasping the face information, the Face ID has 50ms recognition rate and is more functional than the fingerprint identification feature. Also, during hot weather, the HiOS UI identifies components causing heating in the background and quickly cools off the phone through a series of methods such as background cleaning and so on.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications congratulated TECNO for their accomplishments in Africa and appealed to them to setup a production line in Nigeria just as they have done in Ethiopia in order to serve not only her almost 200million population but also the West Africa sub-region and consequently create jobs for her teeming youths. “I want to appeal to TECNO Mobile that we are ready to partner with you... We will assist you in every possible way to encourage you.” He acknowledged governments failings in the past and their inability to provide an enabling environment for investors to setup locally.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile while speaking about the uniqueness of the latest CAMON duo, also reemphasized the brand’s willingness to look into setting up local production lines in Nigeria and further highlighted a couple of bottlenecks in the process. “Nigeria is a key interest market for us and we have considered setting up a massive factory here that will not only create a lot of jobs for Nigerians but also empower her Millennials with key interests in technology to get hands-on and be more involved in the development and design of the world next revolutionary smartphones.”

TECNO Mobile also unveiled another Beautiful smartphone that is Powered by Google Android™ Oreo™ System

TECNO Mobile also unveiled a new smartphone series called the F Series. These mid-range smartphones come with impressive processing memory and commendable cameras. The TECNO F series dons full display IPS Touchscreen, 2MP front cameras for F1 and F2, and 5MP front cameras for POP1 (F3). All of them are with wide-degree Selfie Panorama which will enable users rotate the device from side-to-side and consequently enable them to take stunning wide-angle selfies.

TECNO F series are powered by Android™ Oreo™ (Go Edition) which is optimized to offer consumers lots of benefits including a smooth and fast experience for devices with 1GB of RAM or even less, then provide new and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition) with enhanced data efficiency.

Teju Ajani, Country Manager, Android, Nigeria, said: “Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimised to bring the magic of Google and Android to smartphones with limited memory and processing power. We’re excited to see TECNO take the next step towards bringing computing to more people by launching Android Oreo (Go edition) phones.”

"We are also delighted to announce our partnership with Google. As the mobile industry continues to evolve and consumers continue to ask for more, we are certain that with our expertise and resourceful partnerships with the likes of Google, we will be able to effectively cater for the needs of mobile phone consumers in emerging markets across the world,” Arif Chowdhury, another Vice President of TECNO concluded.

In line with the partnership with Google, the TECNO F1 will come with superb data offering for MTN subscribers. These subscribers will have access to enjoy 100% data bonus on every MTN data bundle purchased for 6-months.

In the same vein, 9Mobile has also partnered with TECNO Mobile to extend amazing offers to customers who purchase the TECNO F2. These customers will get 2GB instant bonus, plus 100% bonus on all data plans purchased for the first 6-months after purchase. They will also get another 50% bonus on all data plans purchased for the subsequent 6-months. Furthermore, these lucky consumers will have access to an extra 500MB data for daily video streaming for fourteen additional days, upon every 1GB data plan purchased and above.

The F Series will ship in early April (2018) to Nigeria while the CAMON duo will ship in mid-April to Nigeria and other mobile phone markets across the world.